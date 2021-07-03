2021 Prescott Election Q&A: What is your opinion of the city’s recent water-policy changes?

Council candidates

Grant Quezada — The City of Prescott has some of the best water management in the state. We need to continue to stay vigilant with how the water in our region and community is managed. We are a desert state and the reality will always be that water takes a high priority when it comes to all matters city or state.

Jessica Hall — I believe that the council has done a good job listening to experts on water management. As a council member, I believe it is our responsibility to bring in the best experts on water policy and management to create a plan to ensure we live within our means and not leave the next generation with problems. When we operate with the best facts and figures, we will make the best plans and get great results.

Eric Moore — I feel strongly that any developer who wants to receive city-provided utilities (water/sewer) should agree to have his development annexed into the city. We should not be providing water outside the city limits. Furthermore, I believe current subdivisions that are currently receiving city water (such as Mountain Club) should be annexed into the city. People receiving city services should have a voice in how the city is being managed and operated.

Jim Lamerson — I would like to re-visit the previous policy not have discarded it.

Steve Blair — The city is in an Active Management Area (AMA) and we have the legal ability to serve water outside of our city limits. We have been doing this for years since the early 1940s. It is better to have control over quality water systems than to have no control over individual wells which bring nothing back to the aquifer. We are not out stripping our water supply and we have the best water portfolio.

Brandon Montoya — I believe that the city’s recent water-policy changes have been short-sighted and fail to acknowledge the hard truths about our limited water resources. I would push for the City of Prescott to take the lead and organize a regional working group to plan for and achieve safe yield for the Prescott AMA (PRAMA). I also think that creating a strategic plan around water conservation would significantly improve our water outlook.

Mayor candidates

Greg Mengarelli — I assume you mean the changes that allow the council to provide water and sewer outside of city limits. If used judiciously, it’s an excellent policy. Then, reclaimed water is pumped back into our aquifer, conserving our precious water. Providing nearby development with Prescott water is oftentimes a better solution since the water can be reclaimed/returned to the aquifer. Otherwise, the alternative would be a development with hundreds of unmetered wells and septic fields.

Phil Goode — I will work to restore most of Prescott’s previous water policy, restrict or deny water allocations outside city limits, support greater enforcement of water use policy and implement higher tiered water rates. Current water policy drastically reduces the acre feet of water allocated per new home, promoting higher home density and more rapid development. Prescott needs a 10-year water conservation plan with measurable benchmarks to achieve “safe yield” (not withdrawing more aquifer water than is recharged).

MORE INFO

The City of Prescott primary is set for Aug. 3, and the general election is scheduled for Nov. 2. The last day to register to vote is Tuesday, July 6.

