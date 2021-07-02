Tiger Fire near Crown King grows to 1,700 acres

The Prescott National Forest reported Friday, July 2, the Tiger Fire near Crown King has grown to 1,700 acres and is 0% contained.

The fire is among three that a Wednesday evening, June 30 storm ignited.

The lightning-caused fire was first detected at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, after a thunderstorm went through the area.

It is burning in chaparral and grass about 11 miles east of Crown King.

Currently, 13 people are working the fire, PNF reported.

Resources ordered in suppression of the Tiger Fire include a Central West Zone Type 3 Team led by Incident Commander Ryan Barela, who assumed management of the Tiger Fire Friday at 6 a.m.

This week, passing thunderstorms across the Prescott National Forest ignited several fires across the forest.

On Friday, firefighters will start scouting for control features and identifying hazards on the east side of the fire. Resources including crews and engines have been ordered. The fire has been active through the night moving to the north and east. Heavy smoke will be visible along the Interstate 17 corridor near Black Canyon City and Sunset Point as the fire burns through heavy drought-affected fuels.

WEATHER: Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon on Friday, and again on Saturday. Locally heavy rainfall, lightning and strong gusty outflow winds will be possible. Southwest winds increase each afternoon, becoming light during the overnight periods.

CLOSURES: The Prescott National Forest has implemented a full forest closure. Visit the Prescott NF website for more information at https://www.fs.usda.gov/prescott.

FIRE RESTRICTIONS: For fire restriction information around Arizona, visit https://wildlandfire.az.gov/fire-restrictions.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.