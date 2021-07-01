Rafael Fire approaches 79,000 acres, 90% containment

The Rafael Fire Morning Update, Thursday, July 1, has the total acres burned at 78,750 with 89% containment, according to the Prescott National Forest.

The lightning-caused fire began Friday, June 18, with one structure damaged or destroyed.

The number of personnel working the fire is 476, and the fire is about 4 miles north of Perkinsville.

UPDATE

On Wednesday, scattered rain fell across the north half of the fire, PNF reported. Crews continued with mop up, patrol and suppression repair work on all flanks of the fire with suppression repair work being completed below the Mogollon Rim in and around Sedona and Loy Canyon.

Firefighters from the Rafael Fire assisted the Prescott National Forest with initial attack on two new lightning fire starts.

On Thursday, crews will continue to patrol and mop up around the fire to secure the perimeter. Chipping of woody debris will continue along control lines in the northeast portion of the fire along FR 527 and along the road systems from White Horse Lake south to JD Dam.

An excavator will be engaged in suppression repair on dozer lines in the area of White Horse Lake.

Smoke from burning interior fuels will continue to be visible for a few more days. Thunderstorms and possible rain are predicted again this afternoon. The process of demobilizing crews and equipment will continue, PNF officials stated.

A Type 3 Incident Command Team, led by Incident Commander Troy Mueller, will be shadowing members of Southwest Area Type 1 Team 2 Thursday and will assume management of the fire Friday at 6 a.m. The Burned Area Emergency Response team is in place and will be assessing burn severity over the eastern portion of the fire.

All communities affected by the fire are in “READY" evacuation status. However, all areas within the Coconino, Kaibab, and Prescott National forests remain closed to entry, regardless of evacuation status.

INFO

Information about evacuation status can be found on the Coconino County Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/CoconinoCounty and at the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/YavapaiCountySheriff/.

Maps of evacuation status in Coconino County can be found at: Coconino County Situational Awareness Viewer (arcgis.com)

It is fire season in Northern Arizona. Residents in Northern Arizona should be "Ready." Visit https://ein.az.gov/ready-set-go for more information.

Full forest closures are in effect on the Kaibab National Forest, Coconino National Forest, and Prescott National Forest.

Coconino National Forest - Alerts &Notices (usda.gov)

Kaibab NationalForest - Alerts& Notices (usda.gov)

Prescott National Forest - Alerts & Notices (usda.gov)

All Arizona State Trust lands are closed. For fire restrictions and closures across Arizona, visit az.gov.

Smoke forecasts are available at Wildfire Smoke Forecast, azdeq.gov, and https://fires.airfire.org/outlooks/NorthCentralArizona.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.