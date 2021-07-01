Detours, street closures will be in place for Frontier Days Parade and Fourth of July fireworks
Motorists should be aware of street closures and detour routes around two major events on Fourth of July weekend: Prescott Frontier Days Parade on July 3 downtown, and the Fourth of July fireworks celebration at Watson Lake.
The Prescott Frontier Days parade takes place starting at 9 a.m. through downtown Prescott. The parade route includes Willis, Cortez, Carleton and Montezuma streets.
Gurley Street will also be closed between Cortez and Montezuma streets.
The detour route around downtown includes Mt. Vernon Avenue, Carleton and Aubrey streets.
Street closures begin at 5 a.m. on the staging area streets including Willis between Montezuma and Washington, and Cortez, Marina, Alarcon, Pleasant, Virginia and Washington between Willis and Sheldon.
The parade route is expected to reopen around 2 p.m., once all parade units are out of the area. Parking is expected to be at a premium. Citizens are encouraged to use the city parking garage on Granite Street. Public parking is also available at City Hall and in the county parking ramps in the Union and Marina streets area.
The City of Prescott will host its Independence Day fireworks on Watson Lake on Sunday, July 4.
The family-friendly event will begin at 3 p.m., with fireworks expected to take place around 9 p.m. Highway 89 will be closed between the Willow Lake Road roundabout and Prescott Lakes Parkway starting at 2 p.m., until the fireworks show has ended. The road will re-open as soon as the area is safe for traffic.
For event details including parking information, go to prescottevents.net, or call Recreation Services at 928-777-1122.
Information provided by City of Prescott.
- Update: Rafael Fire increases to 36,143 acres; still 0% contained
- Update: Rafael Fire tops 62,000 acres; 11% contained
- Fire ban in Yavapai County underway
- Prescott fireworks, water slides, live music on tap at Watson Lake on July 4
- Update: Rafael Fire spreads to 53,664 acres; now 11% contained
- Need2Know: Goodwill building new store, donation center in Prescott; Former Willow Creek Restaurant property in escrow, Realtor says; Access road north of Commerce Drive paved for future Hidden Hills
- Update: YCSO places Bill Gray Road, Forest Road 525, Forest Road 152c in 'Set' evacuation status
- Quad City residents seeing, smelling smoke from Rafael Fire
- Prescott National Forest to fully close Friday due to fires
- Prescott National Forest still closed but some lakes, forest roads remain accessible
- Distressed hiker succumbs to heat on Watson Circle Trail on Saturday
- Prescott-based Espire Sports buys Sears building at Gateway Mall for pickleball complex
- Prescott National Forest crews on scene of Wildcat Fire east of Chino Valley
- 62 dogs rescued from Prescott home by animal control
- Update: Rafael Fire increases to 36,143 acres; still 0% contained
- Fatal rollover collision closes Glassford Hill Road Sunday night
- Rafael Fire explodes to 20,000 acres in Yavapai County; YCSO gives Paulden ‘set’ evacuation status for Silent Fire
- Game-trail cameras outlawed by Arizona Game and Fish Commission
- Update: Firefighters fighting 4 fires on Prescott forest's Chino Valley Ranger District
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 6, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: