Detours, street closures will be in place for Frontier Days Parade and Fourth of July fireworks

Motorists should be aware of street closures and detour routes around two major events on Fourth of July weekend: Prescott Frontier Days Parade on July 3 downtown, and the Fourth of July fireworks celebration at Watson Lake.



The Prescott Frontier Days parade takes place starting at 9 a.m. through downtown Prescott. The parade route includes Willis, Cortez, Carleton and Montezuma streets.

Gurley Street will also be closed between Cortez and Montezuma streets.

The detour route around downtown includes Mt. Vernon Avenue, Carleton and Aubrey streets.

Street closures begin at 5 a.m. on the staging area streets including Willis between Montezuma and Washington, and Cortez, Marina, Alarcon, Pleasant, Virginia and Washington between Willis and Sheldon.

The parade route is expected to reopen around 2 p.m., once all parade units are out of the area. Parking is expected to be at a premium. Citizens are encouraged to use the city parking garage on Granite Street. Public parking is also available at City Hall and in the county parking ramps in the Union and Marina streets area.

The City of Prescott will host its Independence Day fireworks on Watson Lake on Sunday, July 4.

The family-friendly event will begin at 3 p.m., with fireworks expected to take place around 9 p.m. Highway 89 will be closed between the Willow Lake Road roundabout and Prescott Lakes Parkway starting at 2 p.m., until the fireworks show has ended. The road will re-open as soon as the area is safe for traffic.

For event details including parking information, go to prescottevents.net, or call Recreation Services at 928-777-1122.

