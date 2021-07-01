Catch 22 — Day 2: Man sought on auto theft and assault charges after Cottonwood incident

It’s day two of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program. Today Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating Jonathan Sterling Mansfield.

Between Sept. 9 and 15, 2018, Mansfield allegedly stole a vehicle from U-Haul in Sedona.

On Sept. 15, a Cottonwood Police Officer located the U-Haul pickup pulling a trailer in the area of Main and Cochise streets in Cottonwood.

According to police, the officer observed Mansfield, who was in the driver’s seat, hitting a female passenger in the head multiple times. Police say the officer initiated a traffic stop and Mansfield pulled the car to the right side of the road and stopped. Police say he then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

After a foot pursuit, he was taken into custody and charged with auto theft and assault.

He now has a nationwide extraditable probation violation warrant with no bond stemming from the above charges.

Mansfield is described as a 35-year-old white male, 6 feet, 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known address was in Eastlake Ohio on Lakeshore Boulevard.

Anyone providing information leading to Mansfield’s arrest could earn up to a $500 cash reward.

To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com.

All calls are anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.