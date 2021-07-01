Arizona Serve, an AmeriCorps program of Prescott College, seeking donations

Arizona Serve, an AmeriCorps program of Prescott College, is seeking donations of back-to-school items through the month of July for its first annual School Supply Drive benefiting local youth in Yavapai County.



Beginning July 1, donations can be dropped off at the Arizona Serve office at 308 Grove Ave. in Prescott.

There will also be collection boxes in the front and back of the building for after-hours drop off. Items that are in high demand include, but aren’t limited to: pencils, crayons/markers, glue, scissors, loose leaf paper, folders, binders, notebooks and backpacks.

All collected donations will be sorted and distributed throughout Yavapai County.

“These donations will go to students in need and the family resource centers at the schools and districts Arizona Serve partners with across Yavapai County for our United Way Student Ambassador Program. Districts like Prescott Unified and Seligman,” said Annie Reifsynder, director of training and member experience at Arizona Serve.



The School Supply Drive is one of four annual giving drives that Arizona Serve initiated during the pandemic to get the community involved with making an impact on the people most in need across the area.

Arizona Serve is always looking for support and creative ways to partner with others to make these drives successful.

To drop off donations or for more information on how to get involved with the School Supply Drive or any upcoming drives please visit 308 Grove Avenue in Prescott Arizona or contact Mona Stephens at 928-350-3223 or mstephens@arizonaserve.org.

Information provided by Arizona Serve.