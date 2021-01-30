Roadwork Ahead: Rocky Dells Water Main; Wildwood & Haisley Water Main; Mile High Park Water Line; Equestrian Way Water Main

Rocky Dells Water Main

The City of Prescott and Kimley-Horn and Associates are nearing completion of the 60% design plans for the Rocky Dells Water Main Replacement Project. The project is being designed to replace the aged and deteriorated water mains throughout the Country Club Park Subdivision.

To assist in the development of the plans, potholing operations are set to occur over the coming weeks to locate the existing utilities in the roadway. Following potholing operations and completion of the design plans, the city plans to host a public meeting to gather community input and discuss the project in more detail. The improvements being designed will increase water system reliability and upgrade the existing utility infrastructure for the local community.

Wildwood & Haisley Water Main

The City of Prescott and Capital Improvements, LLC, are working on a water main replacement project. The project consists of the installation of new water mains along easements and driveways in two Prescott subdivisions. The project is scheduled to be complete in winter 2020-21.

OPERATIONS CONTINUE — Miscellaneous construction activities will continue along the driveway between 1151 Deerfield Road and 1171 Deerfield Road.

WATER MAIN INSTALLATION — Crews will continue installing new water main along the driveway between 1230 Deer Run Road and 1225 Tanglewood Road.

UTILITY INSTALLATION — With water main installation complete, crews will continue testing the newly installed water main and installing water services along the driveway between 1181 Deerfield Road and 1191 Deerfield Road throughout the week. Following testing operations, crews will be tying the new water main into the city’s existing system.

Please be aware of the following impacts: Monday through Thursday, Feb. 1-4, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Mile High Park Water Line

The City of Prescott and Asphalt Paving & Supply, Inc., are working on a water line improvement project. The project includes the removal and replacement of the old, undersized water main and services in the areas highlighted below.

Additional work includes reconstructing the low-water crossing along Mayo Street and installing new asphalt pavement throughout the project. The project is scheduled to be complete in winter 2020-21.

GRADING OPERATIONS will continue along Rose Garden Cove, Mile High Drive, and Keen Street throughout the week.

WATER SERVICE INSTALLATION will continue along Mile High Drive and Keen Street throughout the week. Following service installation, crews will be removing the old water main.

Please be aware of the following impacts: Monday through Thursday, Feb. 1-4, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Equestrian Way Water Main

The City of Prescott and Britt Pipeline are working on a water main replacement project. The project includes installing a new water main along North Equestrian Way, including both intersections with East Liese Boulevard, and North Equestrian Circle. Additional work includes asphalt paving operations along the project corridor following water main installation. The project is scheduled to be complete in winter 2020-21.

WATER MAIN INSTALLATION — The installation of new fire hydrants, and the testing of new water main and services along North Equestrian Way will continue throughout the week.

Please be aware of the following impacts: Monday through Friday, Feb. 1-5, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

These project updates are courtesy of the City of Prescott. Businesses and residents are reminded to call the Project Hotline at 928-237-3114 to speak to a project team member with any questions or concerns. Please note that in the event of inclement weather the work schedule may be altered or suspended without notice.

Please be aware of lane restrictions, reduced speeds, rough road conditions, loud noise, and flagging operations throughout the work zones. To minimize the impacts on the existing asphalt pavement and local surroundings, the contractor will utilize rubber tire equipment.

To minimize conflicts with construction equipment, and expedite completion of the project, the city asks that you avoid on-street parking while construction is underway. Personnel will work with businesses and residents to maintain driveway access throughout the work zones.