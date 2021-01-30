Obituary: Linda Lee Miller

Linda Lee Miller, a Great Lover of Nature and Animals, was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Robert Allen and Alma Jane Poindexter. Linda died at the age of 69 on a Thursday afternoon, Jan. 14, 2021, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Linda is survived by two loving daughters, Kelly and Debora; five grandchildren, Lillian, Madelyn, Logan, Ethan and Dylan; devoted life partner, Michael; a great pup, Jesse; and a few good friends.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite local animal charity.

Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.

Information provided by the survivors.