Obituary: John Charles Byrne

On Jan. 21, 2021, John Charles Byrne, loving father and grandfather passed away at the age of 78 in Prescott, Arizona. John was born in Greenfield, Indiana.

After studying at Indiana University, he served in the United States Air Force and went on to spend his career as a Captain with Delta Air Lines.

John had a passion for music and travel, especially to his favorite destination — Ireland. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, melodic whistle and his kind and compassionate spirit. May the road rise up to meet him.

John was preceded in death by his father, Jack; and his mother, Millie. He is survived by his former wife, Sue; and their children, daughter, Melissa, son, Greg, daughter-in-law, Sarah, grandsons, Grady and Spencer, and sister, Shannon Schlafly.

Services will be held later this year when it is safer to gather.