Arizona reports 203 more virus deaths as toll passes 13,000

Arizona, a national hot spot and the U.S. state with the worst COVID-19 diagnosis rate, has now reported over 13,000 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began.

The Department of Health Services on Friday reported 5,028 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 203 additional deaths, increasing the state's totals to 748,260 cases and 13,022 deaths.

Arizona's COVID-19 deaths passed the 12,000 mark one week earlier.

COVID-19 related hospitalizations and the state's seven-day rolling averages of new known daily cases and daily deaths have slowed recently, but hospital officials this week urged Arizonans against becoming complacent about mask wearing and social distancing.

One person among every 166 Arizonans was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past week, and 3,970 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital inpatient beds as of Thursday, down from the pandemic high of 5,082 on Jan. 11.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths overnight, according to a news release Friday, Jan. 29.

Since the start of the pandemic, the county has tested 94,299 residents with 16,408 positive cases, 6,507 recovered, and 367 deaths.

YRMC West has 37 COVID-19 patients, YRMC East is caring for 18 patients. VVMC in Cottonwood reports 22 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Prescott VA reports four COVID-19 patients.

The dashboard determining community spread of COVID-19 in Yavapai County was updated for the two weeks ending Jan. 10, indicating a decrease in cases per 100,000 from 637/100K to 474/100K, a decrease in percent positivity form 24% to 20.8%, and a decrease in hospitalizations for COVID-like illnesses from 22.2% to 20.2%.

In its news release today YCCHS said the agency is hopeful this trend continues but asked residents to keep doing their part to reduce the spread.

"It is important to continue with the CDC mitigation measures — wearing masks, washing your hands, and making sure that you keep space between you and the next person," the release stated.

VACCINE UPDATE

With Yavapai County residents in Phase 1A and Phase 1B receiving their first dose of vaccine, and many more awaiting appointments to receive theirs, YCCHS is concerned about the vaccine supply as the state has only offered 10% of the vaccines ordered for next week.

"YCCHS is working with our community partners to shift supply to Spectrum’s “Vaccine Stations” and YRMC’s point of dispensing (POD) to ensure enough to get through planned PODs over the weekend and into next week," YCCHS said.

Anyone who needs to cancel an appointment with Spectrum can send an email to info@spectrumhg.org with a subject line CANCEL.. Be certain to include your name and date of birth. If you need to cancel an appointment with YRMC, refer to your confirmation email for instructions.

"For those who have received their vaccination, please maintain the proper precautions to protect those who are the most at risk of the worst outcomes such as our elderly or people in health care or even our young children who have underlying conditions," YCCHS added.

Watch the Daily Courier and dCourier.com for more about vaccine availability concerns.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information: https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home.