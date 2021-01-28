You can what? Scammer offers quicker vaccine for cash

Within the past couple of weeks, Ruth Wheeler of Chino Valley said she received three calls from three different numbers, which all said they can supposedly offer her the COVID-19 vaccine at a sooner date for $100 in cash.

Wheeler said the people on the other end of the line each time were men, but neither of them specified what agency, department or company they were calling from. They all told her that she could receive a coronavirus vaccine shot if she paid $100 in cash but since she already suspected that it was a scam, Wheeler didn’t entertain the call for long and hung up each time.

Wheeler said she avoided giving out any personal and sensitive information. She added that she tried calling back each phone number but two of three rang as “unavailable.”

In light of Wheeler’s experience, The Daily Courier reached out to Yavapai County to inquire if it is possible to receive a vaccine at a sooner date if some type of fee is paid. County Public Information Officer David McAtee said the county will never charge a person for a vaccination but he did acknowledge that some organizations, such as Spectrum Healthcare, are offering to administer the vaccine in exchange for volunteering.

“Nobody is allowed to charge for the vaccine. You cannot pay to get the vaccine… But I’m not at all surprised that someone is out there trying to scam,” McAtee said.

Wheeler hopes her experience can shed light on the situation and help anyone else avoid these types of scams.

“Maybe this should be in the paper so people should be aware. I know so many people are so concerned and want that vaccine quickly, which I understand, but you don’t want them to fall for $100 cash for nothing,” she said.

If anybody suspects a scam, they are encouraged to contact and report it to Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260.

Contact reporter Aaron Valdez by email at avaldez@prescottaz.com or call him 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.