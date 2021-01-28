OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Jan. 28
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

You can what? Scammer offers quicker vaccine for cash

(Courier illustration)

(Courier illustration)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: January 28, 2021 7:07 p.m.

Within the past couple of weeks, Ruth Wheeler of Chino Valley said she received three calls from three different numbers, which all said they can supposedly offer her the COVID-19 vaccine at a sooner date for $100 in cash.

Wheeler said the people on the other end of the line each time were men, but neither of them specified what agency, department or company they were calling from. They all told her that she could receive a coronavirus vaccine shot if she paid $100 in cash but since she already suspected that it was a scam, Wheeler didn’t entertain the call for long and hung up each time.

Wheeler said she avoided giving out any personal and sensitive information. She added that she tried calling back each phone number but two of three rang as “unavailable.”

In light of Wheeler’s experience, The Daily Courier reached out to Yavapai County to inquire if it is possible to receive a vaccine at a sooner date if some type of fee is paid. County Public Information Officer David McAtee said the county will never charge a person for a vaccination but he did acknowledge that some organizations, such as Spectrum Healthcare, are offering to administer the vaccine in exchange for volunteering.

“Nobody is allowed to charge for the vaccine. You cannot pay to get the vaccine… But I’m not at all surprised that someone is out there trying to scam,” McAtee said.

Wheeler hopes her experience can shed light on the situation and help anyone else avoid these types of scams.

“Maybe this should be in the paper so people should be aware. I know so many people are so concerned and want that vaccine quickly, which I understand, but you don’t want them to fall for $100 cash for nothing,” she said.

If anybody suspects a scam, they are encouraged to contact and report it to Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260.

Contact reporter Aaron Valdez by email at avaldez@prescottaz.com or call him 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries