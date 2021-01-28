Scam alert: Text message claiming to be ADOT isn’t real

Many Arizonans have reported receiving a scam text about their driver license needing to be updated, according to a news release from the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

This text did not come from ADOT, and is a phony attempt to get people to hand over their personal identifying information, a news release stated.

“Do not open this text or any web address associated with it. This is a scam and you should never click on unsolicited or suspicious links in texts or emails,” the news release stated.

The ADOT website customers should conduct personal business on is AZMVDNow.gov or ServiceArizona.com.

ADOT is working with the Arizona Department of Administration and law enforcement in an effort to protect our customers.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.