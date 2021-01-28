Photo Gallery: Reader-submitted snow photos, Jan. 2021

Photo submitted by Heather Diemert

Ahogo decided to make a snow Woolly Mammoth out of the snow that fell in our yard. Photo submitted by Shogo Shinohara.

I went cross country skiing up White Spar Road. Photo submitted by Karen Nay.

This photo of the snow in Prescott Valley was taken on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (Courtesy/Cindy Corcoran)

Snow in Williamson Valley. Photo by Bonny Martignoni.

A COVID-friendly snowman in Williamson Valley. Photo by Bonny Martignoni.

Snowman at Watson Lake. Photo by Bonny Martignoni.

Snow on Watson Lake. Photo by Bonny Martignoni.

A snow scene from Yavapai Hills. Photo submitted by Christine and William Dixon.

Photo taken Monday afternoon Jan. 25, in Prescott Valley. The view is of Spouse Dr. near Verde Vista Dr. Photo by Danielle Oâ€™Meara.

Photo submitted by Georgiana Johnsrud.

Photo submitted by Heather Diemert

A buck in the snow at our Forest View back yard. Photo by Amos Clifford.

The Dells are reflected in Watson Lake after a January 2021 snowfall in Prescott, Arizona. Photo by Karen Shaw.

Watson Lake after January 2021 snowfall in Prescott, Arizona. Photo by Karen Shaw.

On Ravens Court in the Timber Ridge development off Copper Basin Rd. Taken from the kitchen window...note the icicles. Photo by Pamela Geisel.

Snow in our back yard on Ravens Court in the Timber Ridge development off Copper Basin Rd. Photo by Pamela Geisel.

This is our driveway on Ravens Court in the Timber Ridge development off Copper Basin Rd. A good 18 inches. And there's a road between the driveway and the house across the street but you'd never know from this picture. Photo by Pamela Geisel.

Front yard in Diamond Valley. Photo by Suzanne Sanchez.

Zane Simmons, Jake Carter, Cody Tucker, Luke McCauslin, and Jackson Arnest snowboarding down whiskey row. Photo submitted by Zane Simmons.

Kayaker on Watson Lake. Photo by Bonny Martignoni.

Paddle boarder on Watson Lake. Photo by Bonny Martignoni.

A Snow Angel created on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2031 by Paul Napoleone, Granite Dells. (Photo submitted by Julie Napoleone)

Snowy San Francisco peaks to the North as viewed from Prescott, Arizona. Photo by Karen Shaw.