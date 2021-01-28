OFFERS
Obituary: Jill Ann Branning-Bush

Jill Ann Branning-Bush. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 28, 2021 7:17 p.m.

Jill Ann Branning-Bush, a forty-year resident of Prescott, Arizona, passed peacefully on January 21, 2021 at the Glencroft Home for Modern Aging, Glendale, Arizona, seven days before her 91st birthday. She was an artist, musician, business woman, loving mother and world traveler.

Jill was born in Rockford Illinois, Jan. 28, 1930 and moved with her parents to Phoenix Arizona in 1943, where she attended North Phoenix Union High School and Phoenix College, majoring in music and music theory before marrying Norman Bush Sr. in 1951.

Ms. Bush started a career as a real estate agent in Phoenix, and later became a Real Estate Broker working with her husband in the title and trust, mortgage banking, and real estate speculation businesses. In 1970, Jill and Norman Bush Sr. bought property in the Groom Creek community five miles South of Prescott where they built two homes.

Retiring from real estate, she took an active part in the Prescott community where she worked and attended class at Yavapai College, Prescott, and later completed a Bachelors Degree program in Sociology from Prescott College.

Jill was a lay minister for the Prescott Unitarian Fellowship (PUUF) where she played piano and organ and was their choir and social director. Her musical, artistic and writing talents (prose, poetry and short stories) were praised with acclaim, and she continued to enjoy playing piano, writing and producing artwork throughout her life.

Ms. Jill Ann Branning-Bush is survived by her two sons, Norman G. Bush and Theodore A. Bush and three grandchildren, Nicholas Gill-Bush, Alex Bernard Bush, and Emily Ann Bush.

She will be interred with her husband in the wall at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Prescott, Arizona, with a celebration of her life at a time to be announced.

Information provided by the survivors.

