Obituary: George Milton Myers

George Milton Myers entered eternal life on, January 18, 2021. He was surrounded by his loved ones, some via video, at Arizona Pioneers Home. He is preceded by his wife, Barbara Ann of Phoenix.

George leaves behind 11 children, numerous son and daughter-in-laws, 14 grandchildren, Bryan, 3 greats and countless friends.

George was born in Sibley, Iowa, on June 10, 1929. He graduated from Iowa State University as an architectural engineer. Most of his famous buildings were Catholic churches and schools in Phoenix and Northern Arizona.

He designed several buildings at Arizona State University. George donated his time to design schools and dormitories for ‘Our Little Brothers and Sisters’ orphanages in Mexico, Haiti and Honduras. He also donated his time designing several buildings for the Tohono O’odham Nation. He had an inventive mind, and had helped develop several ideas for affordable community housing, renewable energy, electric and hydrogen vehicles.

Dad was an Eagle Scout and later a Scout Master. We cherish our camping memories! He was a devout Catholic. He designed Sacred Heart Church here in Prescott. He loved the staff and residents at Arizona Pioneers Home, where he was a gregarious resident these last eight years.

A private funeral will be at, the Franciscan Renewal Center, and inurnment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Avondale. Any donations could go to: Employee Recognition Fund, APH.

Information provided by survivors.