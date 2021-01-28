OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Jan. 28
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: George Milton Myers

George Milton Myers. (Courtesy)

George Milton Myers. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 28, 2021 7:14 p.m.

George Milton Myers entered eternal life on, January 18, 2021. He was surrounded by his loved ones, some via video, at Arizona Pioneers Home. He is preceded by his wife, Barbara Ann of Phoenix.

George leaves behind 11 children, numerous son and daughter-in-laws, 14 grandchildren, Bryan, 3 greats and countless friends.

George was born in Sibley, Iowa, on June 10, 1929. He graduated from Iowa State University as an architectural engineer. Most of his famous buildings were Catholic churches and schools in Phoenix and Northern Arizona.

He designed several buildings at Arizona State University. George donated his time to design schools and dormitories for ‘Our Little Brothers and Sisters’ orphanages in Mexico, Haiti and Honduras. He also donated his time designing several buildings for the Tohono O’odham Nation. He had an inventive mind, and had helped develop several ideas for affordable community housing, renewable energy, electric and hydrogen vehicles.

Dad was an Eagle Scout and later a Scout Master. We cherish our camping memories! He was a devout Catholic. He designed Sacred Heart Church here in Prescott. He loved the staff and residents at Arizona Pioneers Home, where he was a gregarious resident these last eight years.

A private funeral will be at, the Franciscan Renewal Center, and inurnment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Avondale. Any donations could go to: Employee Recognition Fund, APH.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries