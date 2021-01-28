Obituary: Fay Irene (Showers) McMann

Fay Irene (Showers) McMann, longtime Prescott, Arizona resident passed away on January 22 2021. Born 1/31/1925 in Ellet, Ohio to Noble and Margaret Showers, married Kenneth McMann on Sept. 14th 1944 in Topeka Kansas, before he was deployed back to Europe. Later that year he was missing in action for several months after his plane was shot down.

A true Rosie the Riveter, she went to Lincoln Nebraska along with her father a Goodyear employee in Akron whose task was to transform the plant into making parts for the war effort. There she met Kenneth who was stationed at a local air base, waiting to go back to Europe. Truly a couple from the greatest generation. They were both active in square dancing and bowling throughout the sixties and seventies. Fay was also a proud member of Smoki. She is survived by her three sons, Jerry of Prescott, Dean of Prescott, and Randy (Debbie) of Elkhart, Ind.; four grandchildren, Shauna, Cody, Dallas, and Amber, along with five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; parents; sister, Viola; brothers, Martin and Kenneth, and grandson, Levi.

The family would like to thank Heart to Heart Hospice (Elkhart) for their help. Also, to Glassford Place in Prescott Valley for their care the last five years. Also, to Debbie McMann for all of her care the last few weeks.

Elkhart Cremation is in charge of arrangements. Interment at Mountain View cemetery at a later date.

