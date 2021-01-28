Arizona sees rates of additional virus cases and deaths drop; appointments rescheduled for 'Vaccination Station'

Arizona on Thursday, Jan. 28, reported 4,671 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 176 more deaths as rates of additional cases and deaths dropped.

The latest numbers released by the state Department of Health Services increased Arizona's pandemic totals to 743,232 known cases and 12,819 deaths.

Arizona has the worst COVID-19 diagnosis rate among U.S. states, but seven-day rolling averages of known daily cases and daily deaths declined the past two weeks while the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has dropped from the pandemic high of 5,082 on Jan. 11.

There were 4,087 COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient beds as of Wednesday, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.

However, hospital officials on Wednesday warned residents not to become complacent by the drops in cases and hospitalizations, and they stressed the importance of wearing masks and social distancing.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) reported 92 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths overnight, according to a news release Thursday, Jan. 28.

COVID-19 testing waned during the snow storms, which will impact the number of cases being reported in Yavapai County over the next couple of days, YCCHS explained.

Since the start of the pandemic, the county has tested 94,143 residents with 16,340 positive cases, 6,507 recovered, and 358 deaths.

YRMC West has 38 COVID-19 patients, YRMC East is caring for 20 patients. VVMC in Cottonwood reports 19 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Prescott VA reports seven COVID-19 patients.

VACCINATION STATION AT FINDLAY TOYOTA CENTER

Anyone who was not able to make their Vaccination Station appointment at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley this week due to snow and icy road conditions, you will have an automatic reschedule. Spectrum Healthcare will automatically more your appointment to the same day the following week. This includes the Vaccination Station in Cottonwood at Verde Valley Christian Church, YCCHS said in the release.

Anyone who wishes to cancel their appointment altogether can email info@spectrumhg.org and in the subject line put CANCEL and include your name and date of birth.

GATEWAY MALL SEARS POD

For the YRMC Point of Dispensing at the former Sears building at Gateway Mall, appointments have re-opened for Feb. 1-3, and for Feb. 6-7. To follow CDC priority groups, only Phase 1A and 1B are eligible. Appointments are required and can be made via the YCCHS website at www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

YRMC ONSITE CLINICS

If you had an appointment at the YRMC onsite clinic at the east or west campus for Tuesday or Wednesday this week, your appointment was rescheduled to the same weekday/time and campus next week. You will receive a cancellation email with this information.

"You will not receive a new confirmation email of the new date, but rest assured they will be expecting you the following week," YCCHS said in the release.

STATEWIDE VACCINE DISTRIBUTION

Gov. Doug Ducey issued an advisory this week to accelerate the statewide distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and move doses of vaccine to where they can be rapidly administered to Arizonans.

“The COVID-19 vaccination is our best shot at returning to life as it should be," Ducey said. "Over the last two weeks, the COVID-19 vaccination site at State Farm Stadium has become a national model for vaccine administration. With adequate vaccine doses, we can build on this success, both at our existing vaccination sites, and at additional sites across the state.”

The advisory requires healthcare providers and local health agencies who administer the COVID-19 vaccine to report data to the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) indicating the pace of vaccination distribution. It also allows the state to reallocate vaccination doses to where they will be most rapidly distributed and extends the requirement for hospitals, testing laboratories, and other health care facilities to report detailed information about COVID-19.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information: https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home.