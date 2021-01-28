OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Jan. 28
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona sees rates of additional virus cases and deaths drop; appointments rescheduled for 'Vaccination Station'
92 additional COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths reported in Yavapai County overnight

Any who was not able to make their appointment for this week at the Findlay Toyota Center "Vaccination Station" because of the snow storm will automatically have their appointment moved to the same day the following week. Anyone who wishes to cancel their appointment altogether can email info@spectrumhg.org and in the subject line put CANCEL and include your name and date of birth. (Richard Haddad/Courier)

Any who was not able to make their appointment for this week at the Findlay Toyota Center "Vaccination Station" because of the snow storm will automatically have their appointment moved to the same day the following week. Anyone who wishes to cancel their appointment altogether can email info@spectrumhg.org and in the subject line put CANCEL and include your name and date of birth. (Richard Haddad/Courier)

Staff and AP report
Originally Published: January 28, 2021 1:19 p.m.

Arizona on Thursday, Jan. 28, reported 4,671 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 176 more deaths as rates of additional cases and deaths dropped.

The latest numbers released by the state Department of Health Services increased Arizona's pandemic totals to 743,232 known cases and 12,819 deaths.

Arizona has the worst COVID-19 diagnosis rate among U.S. states, but seven-day rolling averages of known daily cases and daily deaths declined the past two weeks while the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has dropped from the pandemic high of 5,082 on Jan. 11.

There were 4,087 COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient beds as of Wednesday, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.

However, hospital officials on Wednesday warned residents not to become complacent by the drops in cases and hospitalizations, and they stressed the importance of wearing masks and social distancing.

photo

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) reported 92 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths overnight, according to a news release Thursday, Jan. 28.

COVID-19 testing waned during the snow storms, which will impact the number of cases being reported in Yavapai County over the next couple of days, YCCHS explained.

Since the start of the pandemic, the county has tested 94,143 residents with 16,340 positive cases, 6,507 recovered, and 358 deaths.

YRMC West has 38 COVID-19 patients, YRMC East is caring for 20 patients. VVMC in Cottonwood reports 19 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Prescott VA reports seven COVID-19 patients.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight or since the county's last report. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

VACCINATION STATION AT FINDLAY TOYOTA CENTER

Anyone who was not able to make their Vaccination Station appointment at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley this week due to snow and icy road conditions, you will have an automatic reschedule. Spectrum Healthcare will automatically more your appointment to the same day the following week. This includes the Vaccination Station in Cottonwood at Verde Valley Christian Church, YCCHS said in the release.

Anyone who wishes to cancel their appointment altogether can email info@spectrumhg.org and in the subject line put CANCEL and include your name and date of birth.

GATEWAY MALL SEARS POD

For the YRMC Point of Dispensing at the former Sears building at Gateway Mall, appointments have re-opened for Feb. 1-3, and for Feb. 6-7. To follow CDC priority groups, only Phase 1A and 1B are eligible. Appointments are required and can be made via the YCCHS website at www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

YRMC ONSITE CLINICS

If you had an appointment at the YRMC onsite clinic at the east or west campus for Tuesday or Wednesday this week, your appointment was rescheduled to the same weekday/time and campus next week. You will receive a cancellation email with this information.

"You will not receive a new confirmation email of the new date, but rest assured they will be expecting you the following week," YCCHS said in the release.

photo

In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo, vehicles line up so people can get their COVID-19 vaccination cards after being vaccinated in a pre-registered drive-thru in the parking lot of the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Arizona reported 4,748 additional known COVID-19 cases and 209 deaths on Tuesday, Jan. 26 the one-year anniversary of the announcement of the state's first confirmed coronavirus case in the outbreak that has since claimed thousands of lives statewide. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

STATEWIDE VACCINE DISTRIBUTION

Gov. Doug Ducey issued an advisory this week to accelerate the statewide distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and move doses of vaccine to where they can be rapidly administered to Arizonans.

“The COVID-19 vaccination is our best shot at returning to life as it should be," Ducey said. "Over the last two weeks, the COVID-19 vaccination site at State Farm Stadium has become a national model for vaccine administration. With adequate vaccine doses, we can build on this success, both at our existing vaccination sites, and at additional sites across the state.”

The advisory requires healthcare providers and local health agencies who administer the COVID-19 vaccine to report data to the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) indicating the pace of vaccination distribution. It also allows the state to reallocate vaccination doses to where they will be most rapidly distributed and extends the requirement for hospitals, testing laboratories, and other health care facilities to report detailed information about COVID-19.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information: https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries