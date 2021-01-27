Cold morning temperatures and icy roads; some highways still closed after snow storms

According to the state’s AZ511 website, the following highways are closed as of Wednesday morning due to extreme winter conditions: (Updated 8:00 a.m.)

• US 191 from mileposts 225 to 254 (just south of Alpine)

• State Route 87 between Payson and Winslow

• State Route 89A between Sedona and Interstate 17

• State Route 89 from north of Peeples Valley to just south of Prescott

• State Route 288 westbound between SR 188 and Young

For live highway updates, visit, www.az511.com/region/Yavapai%20County.

Weather related notices

CITY OF PRESCOTT SERVICES

• Prescott City Hall will delay start of operations on Wednesday, Jan. 27, until 12 noon. City services will resume regular operations at that time. Note: City Hall is still closed to the public, but normal City services will continue. For information about City Services, go to the www.Prescott-az.gov/COVID-19. Below are details about additional City services.

• The City of Prescott Solid Waste Division will resume trash and recycling collection routes and the opening of the City Transfer Station Wednesday morning, Jan. 27. The Solid Waste Division will be monitoring road conditions. The current plan is to collect Tuesday routes on Wednesday. The Solid Waste Division will work the remainder of the week to complete this week’s collection routes which may include Saturday and Sunday collection. Please check the city website for updated trash and recycling collection schedules. For more information please go to the City’s webpage www.prescott-az.gov, or call 928-777-1116.

• Prescott Public Library curbside service and telephone reference service will be closed on Wednesday morning, Jan. 27. Telephone reference service will resume at noon on Wednesday, and curbside pickup service will resume at 2 p.m. Closure updates and additional information about modified services are available on the library website: http://www.prescottlibrary.info/modified-library-services.

• Plow crews will likely be able to begin work on the minor collectors, and even some residential streets Wednesday. The priority up until this point has been to clear all of the main arterial and major collector streets prior to working on the minor collector and residential streets. This allows for heaver traffic flows out of neighborhoods to safely travel without a significant risk of accidents due to snow packed and icy streets. Based on current weather forecasts, the City feels it will make good progress clearing residential streets now through Thursday.

Additionally, beginning Wednesday, the City will began removing snow from the downtown area with contracted help. This will create some impact to traffic in the area. Traffic will be directed with the help of Citizens On Patrol, so please be mindful of the work and obey the direction of these volunteers.

Plows have been working continuously since Sunday morning. The City appreciates everyone’s patience as it works to clear residential and secondary streets.

For information about general Prescott city services, go to www.prescott-az.gov.

Information provided by City of Prescott.

SCHOOL NOTICES

Humboldt Unified School District has canceled school on Wednesday, Jan. 27, for all K-8 schools and Bright Futures Preschool. Bradshaw Mountain High School will still conduct their classes virtually as scheduled.

Watch the district's Facebook page or website for updates. The HUSD Facebook page can be found at, facebook.com/Officialhumboldtunified. The HUSD website is, humboldtunified.com.

Chino Valley Unified School District students will continue on distance learning Wednesday, Jan. 27. Students that were scheduled for distance learning will continue to participate in distance learning activities. All students that were scheduled for in person instruction will participate in distance learning activities. Students and parents can access activities through ClassDojo, Google Classroom, or can refer to the district website for more information. This includes students on a Monday/Wednesday hybrid schedule at TECC and DRS along with preschool, Centers, ED-P. extended resource, and CVHS ELL programs In addition, student study lab programs are cancelled at all schools.

Watch the district website, www.chinovalleyschools.com, and Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CVSchoolsAZ for more information.

Prescott Unified School District has canceled its PUSD Covid Child Care and bus services for Wednesday Jan. 27, 2021. As a safety measure, the district has canceled the Covid Child Care Programs at Granite Mountain School and Prescott Mile High Middle School for Wednesday due to the winter weather storm. PUSD is working with Fann Contracting and alongside the City of Prescott in this major snow removal effort in order to conduct programs safely.

Wednesday’s cancelations also include all bus routes and the breakfast/lunch offerings. The safety of students and staff is the main priority. Students enrolled in these programs and PUSD childcare employees/liaisons will stay home Wednesday.

Distance learning will run as normal, and students should log on to their classes and follow their daily schedules.

For PUSD updates, visit www.prescottschools.com or its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/pusd1.

The Prescott College campus closure has been extended to Wed. Jan. 27. All classes or events scheduled to meet in-person on campus are canceled or moved to online for the day. Students should contact their instructors for details. All classes scheduled to meet virtually will meet as normally scheduled. All services will remain open in virtual formats through phone, or Zoom videoconferencing. For updates, watch the college's Facebook page at, www.facebook.com/prescottcollege.

For Yavapai College, all classes scheduled to meet in-person at any of the school's campuses and centers are canceled for Wednesday, Jan. 27. All classes scheduled to meet virtually through online or WebLive formats will meet as normally scheduled.

The Family Enrichment Center will also be closed. All services will remain open in virtual formats through phone, or Zoom videoconferencing. Watch the college's Facebook page for updates at, www.facebook.com/YavapaiCollegePrescott.

NEWSPAPER DELIVERY

The Daily Courier newspaper delivery is delayed. Due to melting snow and low temperatures resulting in icy roads, there will be no delivery of the Wednesday newspaper until Thursday, Jan. 28. Carriers will then work to deliver the Tuesday and Wednesday editions of the paper with the Thursday edition.

Subscribers can read all the edition news on dCourier.com, including the page-flip e-edition that replicates the printed papers.