Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Jan. 27
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Search and rescue teams save 3 hikers during 2-day snowstorm operation in Sedona
'The lives of our first responders were put at risk during this mission'

As search and rescue ground teams hiked for two days through extremely rough terrain and 18 or more inches of snow Tuesday, weather conditions prevented several attempts by aircrews to rescue the stranded hikers. (YCSO image from video)

As search and rescue ground teams hiked for two days through extremely rough terrain and 18 or more inches of snow Tuesday, weather conditions prevented several attempts by aircrews to rescue the stranded hikers. (YCSO image from video)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: January 27, 2021 6:25 p.m.

YCSO rescue teams battle 2 days of extreme weather to save 3 stranded hikers by Courier Video

Related Video

Arizona National Guard Rescues Stranded Climbers in Sedona

A U-H 60 Blackhawk crew with the Arizona Army National Guard rescued three stranded climbers in snow covered Haribo Canyon in Sedona, Tuesday, January, 26, 2021.

Search and rescue teams from multiple counties, including Yavapai, went on a two-day mission and battled extreme snowy conditions to rescue three hikers that were stranded on Bear Mountain near Sedona on Tuesday, Jan. 26, according to a news release.

WHAT HAPPENED

Around 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) received a call from three hikers who were stuck on Bear Mountain.

The hikers told dispatchers that they had been hiking for roughly eight hours and rappelled down a cliff about 200 feet and were now stuck.

The group had limited battery life on their phones, only a few supplies, and weren’t prepared for the extreme weather. The hikers — a woman and two men all in their mid-20s — are from the East Coast, the news release stated.

photo

Search and rescue crews and volunteers from Yavapai, Coconino, Gila and Maricopa counties were immediately deployed, along with DPS Ranger and the Air National Guard Blackhawk helicopters. (YCSO image from video)

Search and rescue crews and volunteers from Yavapai, Coconino, Gila and Maricopa counties were immediately deployed, along with DPS Ranger and the Air National Guard Blackhawk helicopters.

As ground teams hiked for two days through extremely rough terrain and 18 or more inches of snow Tuesday, weather conditions prevented several attempts by aircrews to rescue the hikers.

“I can’t express how dangerous the conditions were for our first responders. They risked their lives and worked around the clock in an effort to get to the stranded hikers. I want to thank them for all of their efforts and their continued service to our county and our state,” Sheriff David Rhodes stated in the news release.

YCSO personnel remained in communication with the group by cell phone to assess their condition and provide updates and encouragement on the rescue effort. The families of the hikers were also in contact with rescue personnel for the latest information on their loved ones.

photo

An Arizona Air National Guard Blackhawk helicopter was able to launch, rescuing all three hikers. They were transported to the hospital and treated for weather-related injuries. (Image from Arizona Air National Guard video)

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 26, the weather cleared and the Air National Guard Blackhawk helicopter was able to launch, rescuing all three hikers. They were transported to the hospital and treated for weather-related injuries.

“Considering the severe weather, these hikers are extremely lucky to be alive. This is an important reminder to pay attention to the weather conditions before embarking on our trails. Winter or summer, Arizona trails can be dangerous if you aren’t prepared,” Rhodes stated. “We don’t want anyone to be stranded and the lives of our first responders were put at risk during this mission.”

“Thank you to Coconino, Gila, and Maricopa County Search and Rescue teams and volunteers who responded to the scene. In addition, we appreciate the support from the DPS ranger and the Air National Blackhawk that provide air support during this mission,” Rhodes added.

photo

A rescue worker with the Arizona National Guard is lowered from a helicopter to help save three hikers who were caught in a snowstorm Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Bear Mountain in Sedona. The hikers told dispatchers that they had been hiking for roughly eight hours and rappelled down a cliff about 200 feet and were now stuck. The video stills show the dangerous terrain where rescuers had to operate. (Screenshot of video)

