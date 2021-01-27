Church News: Week of Jan. 28, 2021

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church invites all to worship the fourth Sunday after Epiphany, Jan. 31, at 10 a.m. online at www.chinovalleyumc.org; 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at 735 E. Road 1 South, Chino Valley. Face coverings are required. CLM Roger Harlow’s message: “Authority that is Amazing.”

Unity of Prescott — Our Sunday services are currently online only: www.unityprescott.org. On Sunday, Jan. 31, Rev. Richard Rogers’ message is: “Seven Habits of Highly Transformational People: People-Expand!” We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

“Musically Yours” — Join Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 11 a.m. Jan. 31 for an interactive program. Gennady Medvedev returns to PUUF from Muscat, Oman, to invite viewers to famous music venues from around the world featuring well-known music pieces. Zoom in at PUUF.net — click Sunday Services and scroll down.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church worship service online at stlukesprescott.church. Please visit the website for all updated information. Call the office for Pastoral Care or questions. Food Pantry welcomes donations Thursdays and open to pick up Fridays, 9 to noon. “God is calling you today.”

“Jesus’ Authority and Power,” Jan. 31 Worship and Study. Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. 928-636-9533. savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 10 a.m. Worship; 11:30 a.m. “Closer Look” study; 4 p.m. Tuesdays, “Is Genesis History?” “Return to the Lord” series begins at 4 p.m. Ash Wednesday. CDC recommendations followed.

Mountain Reformed Church begins worship services on Sunday, Feb. 7, at 9:15 and 10:30 a.m. at the beautiful Prescott Valley Library Auditorium. Our first services will feature our Sanctuary Choir and special music by harpist David Ice. Pastor Joseph Place will bring the message. Visit www.mountainreformed.org for more information.

While singing the Songs of the Sea and Miriam, we at Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, meet online with others. Discussing: tree birthdays! Free: 5781 calendars and 100% cotton masks available upon request. Call for links, details. Consultations and Torah discussions by phone, online, email and poste. 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@cableone.net. Be safe!

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets in Prescott online at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 31. Visit www.prescottuu.org to join. “Voices of Veterans and Love of Country.” Rev. Patty Willis and veterans from our community will tell how we can reclaim our national flag.

Firm Foundation Bible Church offers great expository preaching Sundays at 10 a.m. Youth group Wednesdays at 6 p.m. and adult bible study Wednesdays at 7. Find us at 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley, and firmfoundationpv.org.

First Southern Baptist Church of Prescott Valley — Pastor Terrell’s Series: “Now More Than Ever Why Faith-Filled Living Matters, “This is Church” In-Person Worship (social distancing observed), 10:30 a.m. and online via YouTube, Facebook or live at www.firstsouthernpv.org. Visit us at 2820 N. Pleasant View, Prescott Valley.

Interested in the Book of Revelation? Beginning Feb. 5, Join Countryside Chapel every Friday at 6 p.m. for our expository teaching on Revelation. We are located at 8766 E. Highway 69, Prescott Valley. We are a nondenominational church. We look forward to seeing you.

The doors are open at St. Luke Ebony Christian Church, 12191 E. Turquois Circle, Dewey! Sunday school, 10:15 a.m.; Sunday worship, 11:30 a.m.; Wednesday prayer (Facebook, 6 p.m.); Wednesday Bible Study (ZOOM, 6:30 p.m.). During in-person services CDC guidelines are followed. Masks are required and sanitizer provided. 928-772-7889 or Pastorkendrahobson@gmail.com.

Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott. Live-streaming worship on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 and 10:30 a.m., Prayer time weekdays at 2 p.m., Slow Spanish Devotionals on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/prescottumc/videos. 928-778-1950.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Services currently streamed online only at https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or CSL Prescott on YouTube; Meditation at 10:10 followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30.

Living Free Fellowship — This is open to women who have relinquished a child through abortion or adoption, to share, heal, support each other, and experience Jesus Christ’s forgiveness. The next meeting will be Jan. 30 at The Porch at 10 a.m. For more information, please email maryannwinslow1@gmail.com. Please join us!

Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and Kids’ Church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

Mingus View Presbyterian Church, Prescott Valley — In deference to the upsurge of COVID-19, we are closing worship in our sanctuary. Our 10 a.m. worship is available on Facebook and we invite you to join us there. Our food pantry remains open on Mondays, 9 to 11 a.m.

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Parish Weekend Masses: Saturday Vigil, 5 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m.; 9 a.m. (live streamed); 11 a.m.; 1 p.m. (Spanish); 5 p.m. Social distancing and masks are required. Confessions: Monday, 11 a.m. to noon; Wednesday, 6 to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 3 to 4 p.m. 9 a.m. Mass is live streamed on Facebook and www.sacredheartprescott.com. 928-445-3141.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Sunday services and Sunday School are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome!

Pleasant Valley Church of Christ, 2820 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, invites you to attend our worship service on Sundays at 11 a.m. and Bible studies Sundays at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. We have no creed but Christ. 928-771-1218.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, continues to worship virtually. Recorded worship services are available on the church website, fccprescott.org. Weekly Bible Study and fellowship gatherings are held on Zoom. For details, please call the church office at 928-455-4555.

Trinity Presbyterian Church has many small groups actively meeting on Zoom. Please check www.aztrinitypres.org to find a group that meets your interests and needs and instructions for joining. You can also find links to online worship along with worship bulletins filled with lots of information!

Prescott Nazarene — A place you can belong. A place to worship, grow and serve Christ. Newly added second service, providing safe distancing. Worship Sundays, at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on campus. Following health and safety guidelines as posted at www.prescottnazarene.com. Live-streaming worship is always available on our website.

Natzarim Yahshua Family Fellowship — “Letting the Light of the Torah Shine in Northern Arizona.” We are family friendly, vibrant, fun and Torah-rooted assembly! Shabbat Services at 10:30 a.m. For details and membership information, contact Jun Francke 928-277-7215 or jfrancke.sf@gmail.com.

American Lutheran Church services are traditional at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and contemporary at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Child care and Sunday School are available at 10:30 a.m. All services are by reservation only. Call Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fridays 9 a.m. to noon at 928-445-4348.

The Word Of Faith — at Living Faith Church, Prescott Valley, www.LivingFaith.co (not .com), is currently holding livestream services Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m.; also on Facebook.com/livingfaithchurchprescottvalley. Join us for a full worship set and Sr. Pastor Randy Vanesian’s message. 928-775-3025.

Heights Church is still open … virtually that is. Our church family finds hope and peace during worship gatherings, and we’d love to share that with you. Visit us online at heightschurch.com, click “Join us live” — Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and rebroadcast at 6 p.m.