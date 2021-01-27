OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Jan. 27
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona reports 5,918 additional COVID-19 cases, 195 deaths
With limited testing from the storm, only 18 cases and 1 death reported in Yavapai County overnight

This file photo shows Arizona Western College EMT Academy students Natus Humphrey, left, and Shayla Watson at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on the main campus at the school in Yuma, Arizona. Locally, COVID-19 testing has waned with the snowy weather, which will impact the number of cases reported in Yavapai County over the next couple of days. (Randy Hoeft/The Yuma Sun via AP, File)

This file photo shows Arizona Western College EMT Academy students Natus Humphrey, left, and Shayla Watson at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on the main campus at the school in Yuma, Arizona. Locally, COVID-19 testing has waned with the snowy weather, which will impact the number of cases reported in Yavapai County over the next couple of days. (Randy Hoeft/The Yuma Sun via AP, File)

Staff and AP report
Originally Published: January 27, 2021 12:23 p.m.

Arizona on Wednesday reported nearly 200 additional COVID-19 deaths and over 5,900 additional confirmed infections as the state remained a national hot spot even while its rate of new cases continues to drop.

The Department of Health Services reported 5,918 additional known cases and 195 deaths, increasing the pandemic totals to 738,561 cases and 12,643 deaths.

The outbreak has seen Arizona become a hot spot during both the surge last summer and the current one, but the number of new reported cases has dropped recently.

Still, Arizona had the worst COVID-19 diagnosis rating among U.S. states over the past week when one person in every 153 residents was reported to be newly infected. The diagnosis rate is a state's population divided by the number of new cases over the past week.

Arizona's seven-day rolling average of daily new cases dropped over the past two weeks, declining from 9,803.7 per day on Jan. 12 to 6,706.29 on Tuesday.

The rolling average of daily deaths rose from 166.4 to 168.9 during the same period, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and The COVID-Tracking Project,

According to the states coronavirus dashboard, 4,250 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital inpatient beds as of Tuesday, above the 4,221 on Monday and below the pandemic record of 5,028 on Jan. 1.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Yavapai County reported 18 new COVID-19 cases and one confirmed death overnight, according to a news release from Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) Wednesday, Jan. 27.

Since the start of the pandemic, the county has tested 94,042 residents with 16,248 positive cases, 6,444 recovered, and 351 deaths. Testing has waned with the snowy weather, which will impact the number of reported local cases over the next couple of days.

YRMC West has 46 COVID-19 patients, YRMC East is caring for 25 patients. VVMC in Cottonwood reports 18 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Prescott VA reports 9 COVID-19 patients.

VACCINE UPDATE

Due to the weather, Spectrum Healthcare’s “Vaccination Station” at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley opened with a 2-hour delay Wednesday.

"If you cannot make your appointment for this week due to the weather, your appointment will automatically be moved to the same day the following week," YCCHS said in the release. "If people wish to cancel their appointment altogether you can email info@spectrumhg.org and in the subject line put CANCEL and include your name and date of birth.”

The Spectrum Healthcare’s Cottonwood “Vaccination Station” at Verde Valley Christian Church is open for all scheduled appointments.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center canceled their COVID vaccine clinics for Tuesday and Wednesday at both the East and West campuses. Those scheduled with appointments for either day are being rescheduled to the same weekday/time and campus next week.

"You will receive a cancelation email with this information. You will not receive a new confirmation email of the new date, but rest assured we will be expecting you the following week," YCCHS explained.

The county reminded residents that you can still transmit COVID-19 to others even if you are vaccinated.

"Getting the vaccine does not mean that you’re automatically invincible. It takes time for the vaccine to take effect, so it is very important to still practice the protocols that have kept many of us safe during the pandemic," the release stated. "Until we get this whole pandemic contained, we still need to physically distance, wear masks, continue hand sanitation, and avoid indoor gatherings or large numbers of people until community spread is at a level that will allow us to return to normal."

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information: https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries