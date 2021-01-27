Arizona reports 5,918 additional COVID-19 cases, 195 deaths

Arizona on Wednesday reported nearly 200 additional COVID-19 deaths and over 5,900 additional confirmed infections as the state remained a national hot spot even while its rate of new cases continues to drop.

The Department of Health Services reported 5,918 additional known cases and 195 deaths, increasing the pandemic totals to 738,561 cases and 12,643 deaths.

The outbreak has seen Arizona become a hot spot during both the surge last summer and the current one, but the number of new reported cases has dropped recently.

Still, Arizona had the worst COVID-19 diagnosis rating among U.S. states over the past week when one person in every 153 residents was reported to be newly infected. The diagnosis rate is a state's population divided by the number of new cases over the past week.

Arizona's seven-day rolling average of daily new cases dropped over the past two weeks, declining from 9,803.7 per day on Jan. 12 to 6,706.29 on Tuesday.

The rolling average of daily deaths rose from 166.4 to 168.9 during the same period, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and The COVID-Tracking Project,

According to the states coronavirus dashboard, 4,250 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital inpatient beds as of Tuesday, above the 4,221 on Monday and below the pandemic record of 5,028 on Jan. 1.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Yavapai County reported 18 new COVID-19 cases and one confirmed death overnight, according to a news release from Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) Wednesday, Jan. 27.

Since the start of the pandemic, the county has tested 94,042 residents with 16,248 positive cases, 6,444 recovered, and 351 deaths. Testing has waned with the snowy weather, which will impact the number of reported local cases over the next couple of days.

YRMC West has 46 COVID-19 patients, YRMC East is caring for 25 patients. VVMC in Cottonwood reports 18 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Prescott VA reports 9 COVID-19 patients.

VACCINE UPDATE

Due to the weather, Spectrum Healthcare’s “Vaccination Station” at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley opened with a 2-hour delay Wednesday.

"If you cannot make your appointment for this week due to the weather, your appointment will automatically be moved to the same day the following week," YCCHS said in the release. "If people wish to cancel their appointment altogether you can email info@spectrumhg.org and in the subject line put CANCEL and include your name and date of birth.”

The Spectrum Healthcare’s Cottonwood “Vaccination Station” at Verde Valley Christian Church is open for all scheduled appointments.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center canceled their COVID vaccine clinics for Tuesday and Wednesday at both the East and West campuses. Those scheduled with appointments for either day are being rescheduled to the same weekday/time and campus next week.

"You will receive a cancelation email with this information. You will not receive a new confirmation email of the new date, but rest assured we will be expecting you the following week," YCCHS explained.

The county reminded residents that you can still transmit COVID-19 to others even if you are vaccinated.

"Getting the vaccine does not mean that you’re automatically invincible. It takes time for the vaccine to take effect, so it is very important to still practice the protocols that have kept many of us safe during the pandemic," the release stated. "Until we get this whole pandemic contained, we still need to physically distance, wear masks, continue hand sanitation, and avoid indoor gatherings or large numbers of people until community spread is at a level that will allow us to return to normal."

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information: https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.