Yavapai County reports 56 new cases of COVID-19, 4 new deaths overnight

Yavapai County Community Health Services reported 56 new cases of COVID-19, with four new deaths, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon.

Yavapai County has tested 93,880 residents with 16,230 positive cases, 6,444 recovered, and 350 deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott is reporting that they’re caring for 51 COVID-19 patients, while YRMC in Prescott Valley is caring for 25 patients.

In Cottonwood, Verde Valle Medical Center reports 19 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Prescott VA reports seven COVID-19 patients.

STATE NUMBERS

A total of 12,229 Arizonans were tested for COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 25, with 4,748 positive results. A total of 209 additional deaths were reported statewide, bringing the total to 12,448 during the pandemic. There has been a total of 732,643 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since last year.

ARENA VACCINATION

Due to the northern Arizona snowstorm, Spectrum Healthcare’s “Vaccination Station” at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley was cancelled Tuesday. All postponed appointments will be rescheduled for next Tuesday, Feb. 2, according to health officials.

Health officials also plan a delayed start to Wednesday’s event in Prescott Valley, with a 10 a.m. start. People with an earlier appointment for tomorrow can arrive at 10 a.m.

“If you cannot make your appointment for this week due to the weather, your appointment will automatically be moved to the same day the following week,” a news release stated.

YCCHS officials said if someone wishes to cancel their vaccination appointment altogether they can email info@spectrumhg.org and in the subject line put CANCEL and include your name and date of birth.



The Spectrum Healthcare’s Cottonwood “Vaccination Station” at Verde Valley Christian Church was open for all scheduled appointments Tuesday.

YCCHS’ scheduled COVID-19 appointments were cancelled Tuesday, and those appointments will be rescheduled. All Prescott Valley COVID-19 appointments for Wednesday are now rescheduled for Thursday, Jan. 28.



Close to 500,000 Arizonans have been vaccinated with their first dose of either Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine and 65,000 have received their second dose, according to a news release.

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, home of the Arizona Cardinals, had to close early Monday due to weather and lightning.



“Some good news is that federal allocations of the coronavirus vaccine to states and other jurisdictions are expected to increase by about 16% next week, easing shortages that have intensified nationwide,” YCCHS spokesperson Terri Farneti said in a news release.

The weekly increase is forecast to go from 8.6 million doses to about 10 million doses. The vaccine is distributed on a population basis to 64 jurisdictions, including 50 states, eight territories and six major cities.”

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information: https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.