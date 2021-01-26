OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Jan. 26
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Yavapai County reports 56 new cases of COVID-19, 4 new deaths overnight

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: January 26, 2021 1:25 p.m.

Yavapai County Community Health Services reported 56 new cases of COVID-19, with four new deaths, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon.

Yavapai County has tested 93,880 residents with 16,230 positive cases, 6,444 recovered, and 350 deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott is reporting that they’re caring for 51 COVID-19 patients, while YRMC in Prescott Valley is caring for 25 patients.

In Cottonwood, Verde Valle Medical Center reports 19 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Prescott VA reports seven COVID-19 patients.

STATE NUMBERS

A total of 12,229 Arizonans were tested for COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 25, with 4,748 positive results. A total of 209 additional deaths were reported statewide, bringing the total to 12,448 during the pandemic. There has been a total of 732,643 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since last year.

photo

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

ARENA VACCINATION

Due to the northern Arizona snowstorm, Spectrum Healthcare’s “Vaccination Station” at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley was cancelled Tuesday. All postponed appointments will be rescheduled for next Tuesday, Feb. 2, according to health officials.

Health officials also plan a delayed start to Wednesday’s event in Prescott Valley, with a 10 a.m. start. People with an earlier appointment for tomorrow can arrive at 10 a.m.

“If you cannot make your appointment for this week due to the weather, your appointment will automatically be moved to the same day the following week,” a news release stated.

YCCHS officials said if someone wishes to cancel their vaccination appointment altogether they can email info@spectrumhg.org and in the subject line put CANCEL and include your name and date of birth.

The Spectrum Healthcare’s Cottonwood “Vaccination Station” at Verde Valley Christian Church was open for all scheduled appointments Tuesday.

YCCHS’ scheduled COVID-19 appointments were cancelled Tuesday, and those appointments will be rescheduled. All Prescott Valley COVID-19 appointments for Wednesday are now rescheduled for Thursday, Jan. 28.

Close to 500,000 Arizonans have been vaccinated with their first dose of either Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine and 65,000 have received their second dose, according to a news release.

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, home of the Arizona Cardinals, had to close early Monday due to weather and lightning.

“Some good news is that federal allocations of the coronavirus vaccine to states and other jurisdictions are expected to increase by about 16% next week, easing shortages that have intensified nationwide,” YCCHS spokesperson Terri Farneti said in a news release.

The weekly increase is forecast to go from 8.6 million doses to about 10 million doses. The vaccine is distributed on a population basis to 64 jurisdictions, including 50 states, eight territories and six major cities.”

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information: https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries