Snow closures, delays, highway info for Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021

The following weather closures and delay notices have been sent to The Daily Courier for Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021:

HIGHWAYS IN YAVAPAI COUNTY

The following highways are closed due to extreme winter conditions:

• Interstate 40 is closed eastbound at State Route 89

• State Route 89 is closed in both directions From Chino Valley to I-40 (mileposts 328-363)

• State Route 80 is closed in both directions in Bisbee between mileposts 340 and 342

• ​​​​Interstate 17 is closed northbound at State Route 179

• US 191 from mileposts 225 to 254 (just south of Alpine)

• State Route 87 between the Bush Highway and Winslow

• State Route 260 between Star Valley and Heber, and from east of Camp Verde to SR 87

• US 60 in both directions from Globe to Show Low

• State Route 89A between Sedona and Interstate 17; and from Jerome to Clarkdale

• State Route 89 from north of Peeples Valley to just south of Prescott

• State Route 288 westbound between SR 188 and Young.

For additional highway updates, visit, www.az511.com/region/Yavapai%20County

PRESCOTT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

Prescott Unified School District has canceled the COVID Child Care Programs at Granite Mountain School and Prescott Mile High Middle School for Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, due to the impending winter weather warning. This includes all bus routes.

"While we were looking for every way to serve lunches to our students, we will apply the same safety concerns to our employees and families driving for our free lunches," the district posted on their website. "Unfortunately, our lunch offerings will also be canceled. The safety of our students and staff is our main priority."

Students enrolled in these programs and PUSD childcare employees/liaisons will stay home. Distance Learning will run as normal, and students should log on to their classes and follow their daily schedules.

HUMBOLDT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

Humboldt Unified School District (HUSD) has canceled school for today, Tuesday, Jan. 26.

For updates, watch the HUSD Facebook page, facebook.com/Officialhumboldtunified, and website, humboldtunified.com.

CHINO VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

Because of concerns about road conditions, CVUSD is continuing distance learning for all students for one additional day today, Tuesday, Jab. 26.

Students that were scheduled for distance learning at Chino schools will continue to participate in distance learning activities.

All students that were scheduled for in person instruction will participate in distance learning activities. Students and parents can access activities through ClassDojo, Google Classroom, or can refer to the district website for more information. This includes students on a Tuesday/Thursday hybrid schedule at TECC and DRS along with preschool, Centers, ED-P. extended resource, and CVHS ELL programs

In addition, student study lab programs are canceled at all schools.

Watch the district website, https://www.chinovalleyschools.com, and Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/CVSchoolsAZ, for more information.

PRESCOTT CITY HALL AND CITY SERVICES

According to a press release from the City of Prescott, as a result of the winter weather, City Hall will open at 12 Noon on Tuesday, Jan. 26. The City Council meeting will proceed as scheduled, at 3 p.m. via Zoom.



Prescott trash service

The Solid Waste Division was unable to complete normal trash and recycling collection operations for Monday. The Solid Waste Division plans to resume both Residential and Commercial collection routes beginning Tuesday 8 a.m. or when road and weather conditions allow. The Solid Waste Division will work the remainder of the week to catch up collection routes, this may include Saturday and Sunday. For more information about solid waste collection, please go to the City’s webpage www.prescott-az.gov, or call 928-777-1116.

Prescott Library

The Prescott Public Library is closed for all services today. This includes curbside service and telephone reference service. Closure updates and additional information about modified services is available on the library website: http://www.prescottlibrary.info/modified-library-services/

For information about general City services, and the Council meeting, go to www.prescott-az.gov.

YAVAPAI COLLEGE

All classes scheduled to meet in-person at any of Yavapai College's campuses and centers are canceled for the day.

All classes scheduled to meet virtually through online or WebLive formats will meet as normally scheduled.

The Family Enrichment Center will also be closed.

All services will remain open in virtual formats through phone, or Zoom videoconferencing.

PRESCOTT COLLEGE

Prescott College will be closed again on Tuesday, Jan. 26, for in-person classes. All classes or events scheduled to meet in-person on campus are canceled or moved online for the day. All classes scheduled to meet virtually will meet as normally scheduled.

All services will remain open in virtual formats through phone, or Zoom videoconferencing. Facilities Services staff should report in-person as normal.

Faculty teaching virtual classes should continue with those classes as planned.

All other employees should work virtually per previous arrangements by department.

Students can check the college's website, prescott.edu, or contact their instructors for class details. Watch the college's Facebook page for weather updates, facebook.com/prescottcollege.

VACCINATION STATION AT FINDLAY TOYOTA CENTER

Spectrum Healthcare announced that because of the continued winter storm in the Prescott area the planned Vaccination Station event has been canceled for Tuesday, Jan. 26, at the Findlay Toyota Center only. If you had a scheduled appointment time to receive the Moderna vaccine, your appointment will automatically be moved to next Tuesday, Feb. 2. Visit www.spectrumhg.org for more information. The event plans to start-up again on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at a later start time of 10 a.m. Patients with an earlier start time can plan to come at 10 a.m. Volunteers are asked to come by 8:30 a.m.

If you wish to cancel your appointment altogether you can do so at info@spectrumhg.org, and in the subject line please put CANCEL and include your name and date of birth. Please do not call. Participants will receive an email confirmation of the new date if they do not cancel and do not show. People who cannot make their scheduled appointment the week of Jan. 25 through 29 due to snow will automatically be moved to the same day the following week.

NEWSPAPER DELIVERY DELAYED

Due to the winter storm, the Quad-city area is experiencing icy and snowy road conditions that will impact delivery of the printed Daily Courier. The Tuesday printed edition will be delivered as soon as it is safely possible. Subscribers can read all the Tuesday edition news on dCourier.com, including the page-flip e-edition that replicates the printed paper.

Email weather closure notices to editors@prescottaz.com or use this online form: https://www.dcourier.com/contact.