Obituary: William Smith, Jr.

William Smith, Jr., age 74, formerly of Chino Valley, Arizona, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021. He was a graduate of New Carlisle High School in New Carlisle, Indiana. William was a former member of the Boy Scouts of America, a Vietnam Veteran serving 1966-1969 active duty and a member of the Army National Guard from 1984-1992. Beloved husband, father, grandfather and uncle and friend. He loved the outdoors, spy movies and Star Trek. William was the author of the book The Melancholy Spy and enjoyed reading and writing. He collected many things in life but nothing more valuable than the love and affection of everyone he came into contact with in his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents William and Cora Belle; two sisters, Susan and Cindy and one brother, Jeff.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years Carol; daughter, Shari and son, William; two grandsons, Harry and Teddy, one granddaughter, Lindsay; brother, Ken, sisters Nancy and Gloria; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

The family would like to extend its thanks to The Church of Latter-Day Saints in making the loss of William easier to handle.

Ceremony will be held at Prescott National Cemetery with American Legion in attendance. Date and time to be announced.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Chino Valley Funeral Home. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign William’s online guestbook.

Information provided by survivors.