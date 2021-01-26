OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Jan. 26
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: William Smith, Jr.

William Smith, Jr.

William Smith, Jr.

Originally Published: January 26, 2021 7:10 p.m.

William Smith, Jr., age 74, formerly of Chino Valley, Arizona, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021. He was a graduate of New Carlisle High School in New Carlisle, Indiana. William was a former member of the Boy Scouts of America, a Vietnam Veteran serving 1966-1969 active duty and a member of the Army National Guard from 1984-1992. Beloved husband, father, grandfather and uncle and friend. He loved the outdoors, spy movies and Star Trek. William was the author of the book The Melancholy Spy and enjoyed reading and writing. He collected many things in life but nothing more valuable than the love and affection of everyone he came into contact with in his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents William and Cora Belle; two sisters, Susan and Cindy and one brother, Jeff.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years Carol; daughter, Shari and son, William; two grandsons, Harry and Teddy, one granddaughter, Lindsay; brother, Ken, sisters Nancy and Gloria; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

The family would like to extend its thanks to The Church of Latter-Day Saints in making the loss of William easier to handle.

Ceremony will be held at Prescott National Cemetery with American Legion in attendance. Date and time to be announced.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Chino Valley Funeral Home. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign William’s online guestbook.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries