Obituary: Paul Waylon Hood

Paul Waylon Hood, age 84, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away December 8, 2020 in Prescott, AZ.

Paul was born in Lewiston, Idaho, to William and Elvira Hood, April 9, 1936. He went to high school at Oregon City High School. He went on to earn a business degree at Oregon State University. He worked in the nuclear energy business as an engineer. He retired when he was 49 and traveled the world on his motorcycles.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents, William and Elvira; brother, Billy; wife, Ethel; and wife, Teri.

Paul is survived by his sons, Robin and Timothy of California.

