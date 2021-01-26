Obituary: Patricia L. Lewis

Patricia L. Lewis, age 81, of Prescott, Arizona, died January 1, 2021, 12:03 a.m., at her home, from a long 18 year battle with ovarian cancer and later dementia.

She was born December 28, 1939, in Pasadena, California, to Gordon Cranston and Simone Bisson.

Pat, as she was called, graduated from John Muir High School in 1958, and had some college at Pasadena City College.

Soon after graduating she married her high school sweetheart, Terry W. Lewis, of Altadena, Calif. They would have celebrated a 63 year marriage on January 11, 2021. She was a loving homemaker, and was a hard worker in the Real Estate Industry as an agent for Century21 for many years.

One of her passions was quilting and sewing.

She is survived by her husband, Terry; her two sons, Terry W. Lewis, Jr. (Lyne), Scott E. Lewis, (Susan), of Couer d’Alene, Idaho; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren. She will be sorely missed.

