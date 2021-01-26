Obituary: Patricia L. Lewis
Patricia L. Lewis, age 81, of Prescott, Arizona, died January 1, 2021, 12:03 a.m., at her home, from a long 18 year battle with ovarian cancer and later dementia.
She was born December 28, 1939, in Pasadena, California, to Gordon Cranston and Simone Bisson.
Pat, as she was called, graduated from John Muir High School in 1958, and had some college at Pasadena City College.
Soon after graduating she married her high school sweetheart, Terry W. Lewis, of Altadena, Calif. They would have celebrated a 63 year marriage on January 11, 2021. She was a loving homemaker, and was a hard worker in the Real Estate Industry as an agent for Century21 for many years.
One of her passions was quilting and sewing.
She is survived by her husband, Terry; her two sons, Terry W. Lewis, Jr. (Lyne), Scott E. Lewis, (Susan), of Couer d’Alene, Idaho; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren. She will be sorely missed.
Information provided by survivors.
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 19, 2021
- Expect at least 12 inches of snow in Prescott area, Weather Service says
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 19, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 26, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 26, 2021
- Expect at least 12 inches of snow in Prescott area, Weather Service says
- Frigid temperatures expected after winter snowstorm hits Prescott
- COVID-19 vaccination Points of Dispensing (POD) locations, dates announced for Yavapai County
- Prescott-area COVID-19 vaccination venues to open this week, starting with former Sears building
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 25, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 27, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 11, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 12, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 29, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 16, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 7, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 11, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 13, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 17, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 15, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: