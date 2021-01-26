Obituary Notice: Joan C. Gillespie
Originally Published: January 26, 2021 6:55 p.m.
Joan C. Gillespie, born August 14, 1934, in Estes Park, Colorado, passed away January 22, 2021, in Prescott, Arizona.
Arrangements handled by Heritage Memory Mortuary.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 19, 2021
- Expect at least 12 inches of snow in Prescott area, Weather Service says
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 19, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 26, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 26, 2021
- Expect at least 12 inches of snow in Prescott area, Weather Service says
- Frigid temperatures expected after winter snowstorm hits Prescott
- COVID-19 vaccination Points of Dispensing (POD) locations, dates announced for Yavapai County
- Prescott-area COVID-19 vaccination venues to open this week, starting with former Sears building
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 25, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 27, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 11, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 12, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 29, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 16, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 7, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 11, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 13, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 17, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 15, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: