Obituary: Maggie Nowlin (Margaret Anne Gilmore)

Maggie Nowlin (Margaret Anne Gilmore), was born in Bakersfield, California, October 7, 1924. She attended Long Beach Community College, and University of Long Beach State where she earned her B.A. in Secondary Art Education and her M.A. in Fine Arts. Maggie was a talented artist herself, and a collector of local and indigenous works.

Maggie married James (Jim) Nowlin in Manhattan Beach in 1953. They had two children, Catherine Anne and Samuel James. In 1959 the family moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where Maggie taught elementary and high school classes. Maggie became a State Certified Counselor until she retired in 1970 and moved to Prescott.

An avid volunteer, Maggie contributed her time and talents to the Friends of Yavapai College Art, Prescott Public Library, Yavapai Regional Medical Center, Service Corps of Retired Executives and the Highland Nature Center.

Maggie passed on January 21, 2021. She is survived by her daughter, Cathy; her granddaughter, Allison; and her great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and step-grandchildren.

There will be no services nor contributions. In honor of Maggie, be kind to all animals, always.

