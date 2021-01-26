Obituary: Jeannie Clements

Our Mom, Jeannie Clements, left us on January 24, 2021, to continue her life with her husband, Doug Clements.

They are together again in heaven as they were here on earth.

We can only imagine the love they will rain down on us from this day forward.

She will forever be loved by her daughter and son-in-law, Terri and Lee Branham; her son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Kim Clements; five grandchildren, Bryce Clements, Kyle Faughn, Grady Clements, Jacelynn Clements, Kyra Branham; and four great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Easton, Westyn and Ryder.

Services will be Saturday, January 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at Chino Valley Family Church, 718 S. Hwy. 89, Chino Valley, Arizona 86323.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.