Obituary: Cynthia A (Gatti) Garner

Cynthia A (Gatti) Garner, recently of Chapin, South Carolina, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family January 8, 2020.

Cynthia had valiantly battled a re-occurrence of the Breast Cancer she originally fought 13 years ago.

Cynthia lived most of her life in Grove City, Ohio, Kansas City, Missouri, and Prescott, Arizona.

She is preceded in death by her father, Dario Gatti, and brother Bernard Gatti.

Cynthia is survived by her husband of 30 years; John (of the home); children, James (Phoenix, AZ), and Marty (Seattle, WA); mother, JoAnn Gatti (of the home); sisters, Marcia Petz and husband Dan (Prescott, AZ); Carolyn DuChene and husband Steve (Chapin, SC), in addition to aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

An RN for over 30 years, Cynthia took great pride in caring for her patients in Kansas City and Prescott. Her passion and generous care for others didn’t stop when she left the hospital. Cynthia loved to share her time and energy with Toys for Tots, food bank drives, foster parenting, Meals on Wheels, and many other causes. With help from friends and Prescott High School Faculty, Cynthia organized the Box Out Breast Cancer Basketball Tournament to raise funds and awareness for the disease that had recently impacted her and so many others.

More than anything, Cynthia wanted to be a “mom”, and it showed every day. Her ultimate joy was her family. She leaves a legacy of unconditional love and compassion to all who were fortunate enough to know her and she is missed terribly.



In lieu of flowers, Cynthia would be honored if you make a donation in her honor to continue the fight against any and all cancers or to a charity close to your heart.

Due to the current status of the Corona virus all across the country, there will be a Memorial Service and Life Celebration scheduled later this Spring or Summer in Prescott, AZ, so friends and family may safely travel to be together.

Information provided by survivors.