OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Jan. 26
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Cynthia A (Gatti) Garner

Cynthia A (Gatti) Garner

Cynthia A (Gatti) Garner

Originally Published: January 26, 2021 7 p.m.

Cynthia A (Gatti) Garner, recently of Chapin, South Carolina, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family January 8, 2020.

Cynthia had valiantly battled a re-occurrence of the Breast Cancer she originally fought 13 years ago.

Cynthia lived most of her life in Grove City, Ohio, Kansas City, Missouri, and Prescott, Arizona.

She is preceded in death by her father, Dario Gatti, and brother Bernard Gatti.

Cynthia is survived by her husband of 30 years; John (of the home); children, James (Phoenix, AZ), and Marty (Seattle, WA); mother, JoAnn Gatti (of the home); sisters, Marcia Petz and husband Dan (Prescott, AZ); Carolyn DuChene and husband Steve (Chapin, SC), in addition to aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

An RN for over 30 years, Cynthia took great pride in caring for her patients in Kansas City and Prescott. Her passion and generous care for others didn’t stop when she left the hospital. Cynthia loved to share her time and energy with Toys for Tots, food bank drives, foster parenting, Meals on Wheels, and many other causes. With help from friends and Prescott High School Faculty, Cynthia organized the Box Out Breast Cancer Basketball Tournament to raise funds and awareness for the disease that had recently impacted her and so many others.

More than anything, Cynthia wanted to be a “mom”, and it showed every day. Her ultimate joy was her family. She leaves a legacy of unconditional love and compassion to all who were fortunate enough to know her and she is missed terribly.

In lieu of flowers, Cynthia would be honored if you make a donation in her honor to continue the fight against any and all cancers or to a charity close to your heart.

Due to the current status of the Corona virus all across the country, there will be a Memorial Service and Life Celebration scheduled later this Spring or Summer in Prescott, AZ, so friends and family may safely travel to be together.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries