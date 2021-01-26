Newspaper delivery delayed due to icy, snow packed neighborhood roads; online editions available

Due to melting snow and expected low temperatures tonight resulting in icy roads, there will be no delivery of the Wednesday newspaper until Thursday, Jan. 28. Carriers will then work to deliver the Tuesday and Wednesday editions of The Daily Courier with the Thursday edition.

According to city and town officials, snowplow crews have been focusing mostly on the main arterial roadways. Plow crews have been largely unable to clear out residential streets where Daily Courier newspaper carriers must travel.

Prescott Public Works Department reports that work on the residential streets should begin by Wednesday, Jan. 27, and could take several days to complete.

Continued cloudy skies and cold air temperatures down to 12 degrees Tuesday night will likely prevent much thawing and lead to hazardous road conditions.

Subscribers can read all the Tuesday and Wednesday edition news on dCourier.com, including the page-flip e-edition that replicates the printed papers.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as our carriers safely navigate treacherous road conditions.