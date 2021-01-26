OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Jan. 26
Arizona reports 4,748 virus cases one year after 1st case

In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo, vehicles line up so people can get their COVID-19 vaccination cards after being vaccinated in a pre-registered drive-thru in the parking lot of the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Arizona reported 4,748 additional known COVID-19 cases and 209 deaths on Tuesday, Jan. 26 the one-year anniversary of the announcement of the state's first confirmed coronavirus case in the outbreak that has since claimed thousands of lives statewide. (Ross D. Franklin/AP, file)

PAUL DAVENPORT, Associated Press
Originally Published: January 26, 2021 12:40 p.m.

PHOENIX — Arizona reported 4,748 new known coronavirus cases and 209 deaths on Tuesday, the one-year anniversary of when the state confirmed its first coronavirus case in the outbreak that has since claimed thousands of lives statewide.

The latest numbers reported by the Department of Health Services increased the state's pandemic totals to 732,643 known cases and 12,448 deaths.

The outbreak has seen Arizona become a national hot spot during both the surge last summer and the even deadlier one this fall and winter.

The Department of Health Services announced the state’s first case on Jan. 26, 2020, saying the infected person was a Maricopa County resident who had recently returned from travel to Wuhan, China, a city that was at the epicenter of the outbreak.

Arizona in recent weeks was the U.S. state with the worst COVID-19 diagnosis rate, which is a state's population divided by the number of new cases over the past week. As of Tuesday, Arizona's rate was second-worst, behind Rhode Island, with one person infected in the past week out of every 145 residents.

Recently, as the state continue to ramp up its vaccination program, there have been indications that the outbreak is slowing in Arizona after spikes partly attributed to travel and laxity toward public health guidance during fall and winter holidays.

The number of new reported cases has dropped over the past two weeks, with Arizona's seven-day rolling average of daily new cases dropping from 9,428.4 on Jan. 11 to 6,944.7 on Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and The COVID Tracking Project.

Meanwhile, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients continued to drop from the pandemic high of 5,082 on Jan. 11, with 4,229 occupying inpatient beds as of Monday, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

