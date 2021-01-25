Upcoming Events: Prescott Valley Public Library Presents: ‘Jim the Boy’ A Deeper Look

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Prescott Valley Public Library Presents: ‘Jim the Boy’ A Deeper Look, free, 7-week class on the novel ‘Jim the Boy.’ Held Tuesdays and Thursdays, through March 11. The virtual pre-recorded presentations will be unlocked at 10 am but will be able to be viewed for 24 hours. Registration required, space limited, register at pvlib.net>attend>classes & programs. Information: 928-759-3040.

Wednesday, Jan. 27

SBDC Presents: Get Your Local Business on Google Search and Maps, virtual, free 10 to 11 a.m., learn about Google My Business, a free tool for local businesses who want to connect with customers on Google Search and Maps. Register online at http://bit.ly/GoogleJan27.

Thursday, January 28

Yavapai College Toastmasters chapter Online Open House, 12 to 1 p.m., free, Info: https://6652348.toastmastersclubs.org/

Friday, January 29

In the Tis Art Main Gallery, ‘Tis Art Center and Gallery, 105 S Cortez Street Prescott: “A Piece and a Poem 2021: An Annual Meeting of Art and Words” by Prescott area artists through Feb. 23

In the Mezzanine Gallery: “Around the World with Wendy Zaro” benefitting the Prescott Noon Lions Club and guide dogs for the blind programs through Feb. 14

Granite Gate Senior Living 3850 N, AZ-89, Prescott is hosting a Shred-A-thon event from noon to 2 p.m. to benefit the Yavapai County Food Bank. wCars will pull up in the parking lot with material to be shredded, and the only cost is a canned good for the food bank.

Saturday, Jan. 30

Why January is the Month to Plant Wildflowers, Watters Garden Center, 1815 W Iron Springs Road, Prescott, free, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

Yavapai College Small Business Development Center presents “Strategies for Success: How to Best Use Social Media for Restaurants.” Virtual, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., free, Register online at https://bit.ly/SocialMedia0203.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Free virtual college fair presented by Yavapai County Education Service Agency and Northern Arizona College Resource Center, Zoom meeting ID is 813 1364 0089, passcode is FAIR. 10 to 11:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Info: www.facebook.com/NACRC.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Prescott Valley Public Library presents free three-week course on Android Essentials. 1 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Register at pvlib.net.

