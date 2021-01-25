OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Jan. 25
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Upcoming Events: Prescott Valley Public Library Presents: ‘Jim the Boy’ A Deeper Look

Prescott Valley Public Library/Courtesy

Prescott Valley Public Library/Courtesy

Originally Published: January 25, 2021 5:27 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Prescott Valley Public Library Presents: ‘Jim the Boy’ A Deeper Look, free, 7-week class on the novel ‘Jim the Boy.’ Held Tuesdays and Thursdays, through March 11. The virtual pre-recorded presentations will be unlocked at 10 am but will be able to be viewed for 24 hours. Registration required, space limited, register at pvlib.net>attend>classes & programs. Information: 928-759-3040.

Wednesday, Jan. 27

SBDC Presents: Get Your Local Business on Google Search and Maps, virtual, free 10 to 11 a.m., learn about Google My Business, a free tool for local businesses who want to connect with customers on Google Search and Maps. Register online at http://bit.ly/GoogleJan27.

Thursday, January 28

Yavapai College Toastmasters chapter Online Open House, 12 to 1 p.m., free, Info: https://6652348.toastmastersclubs.org/

Friday, January 29

In the Tis Art Main Gallery, ‘Tis Art Center and Gallery, 105 S Cortez Street Prescott: “A Piece and a Poem 2021: An Annual Meeting of Art and Words” by Prescott area artists through Feb. 23

In the Mezzanine Gallery: “Around the World with Wendy Zaro” benefitting the Prescott Noon Lions Club and guide dogs for the blind programs through Feb. 14

Granite Gate Senior Living 3850 N, AZ-89, Prescott is hosting a Shred-A-thon event from noon to 2 p.m. to benefit the Yavapai County Food Bank. wCars will pull up in the parking lot with material to be shredded, and the only cost is a canned good for the food bank.

Saturday, Jan. 30

Why January is the Month to Plant Wildflowers, Watters Garden Center, 1815 W Iron Springs Road, Prescott, free, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

Yavapai College Small Business Development Center presents “Strategies for Success: How to Best Use Social Media for Restaurants.” Virtual, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., free, Register online at https://bit.ly/SocialMedia0203.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Free virtual college fair presented by Yavapai County Education Service Agency and Northern Arizona College Resource Center, Zoom meeting ID is 813 1364 0089, passcode is FAIR. 10 to 11:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Info: www.facebook.com/NACRC.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Prescott Valley Public Library presents free three-week course on Android Essentials. 1 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Register at pvlib.net.

Submit items at least one week in advance to The Daily Courier online at dcourier.com/submit-event or email editors@prescottaz.com, or mail to 8307 E. Highway 69, Suite B, Prescott Valley, Arizona 86314.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries