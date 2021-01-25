Snow closures and delays for Monday, Jan. 25, 2021

The following weather closures and delay notices have been sent to The Daily Courier for Monday, Jan. 25, 2021:

PUSD Covid Child Care and bus services are canceled

Prescott Unified School District (PUSD) has canceled the Covid Child Care Programs at Granite Mountain School and Prescott Mile High Middle School for Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. This includes all bus routes.

"While we were looking for every way to serve lunches to our students, we will apply the same safety concerns to our employees and families driving for our free lunches," the district said in a post on their website, https://www.prescottschools.com. "Unfortunately, our lunch offerings will also be canceled. The safety of our students and staff is our main priority."

Students enrolled in these programs and PUSD childcare employees/liaisons will stay home Monday.

Distance Learning will run as normal, and students should log on to their classes and follow their daily schedules.

CVUSD on distance learning only due to inclement weather

Chino Valley Schools had designated Monday, Jan. 25, as a distance learning day.

All students that were scheduled for distance learning will continue to participate in distance learning activities.

For Monday only, all students that were scheduled for in person instruction will participate in distance learning activities.

Students and parents can access activities through ClassDojo, Google Classroom, or can refer to the district website for more information. This includes students on a Monday/Wednesday hybrid schedule at TECC and DRS along with Centers, ED-P, extended resource, and CVHS ELL programs.

In addition, student study lab programs are cancelled at all schools.

Please watch the district website, https://www.chinovalleyschools.com, and Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/CVSchoolsAZ, for more information.

HUSD cancels school for Monday, Jan. 25

Humboldt Unified School District (HUSD) will cancel school for today, Monday, Jan. 25.

"We will be watching this winter storm moving in over the next couple of days very closely, and will continue to make decisions with everyone’s safety in mind," HUSD said in a news release Monday morning.

For updates, watch the HUSD Facebook page, facebook.com/Officialhumboldtunified, and website, humboldtunified.com.

Prescott College closed Monday, Jan. 25

Prescott College will be closed on Monday, Jan. 25, for in-person classes. All classes or events scheduled to meet in-person on campus are canceled or moved online for the day. All classes scheduled to meet virtually will meet as normally scheduled.

All services will remain open in virtual formats through phone, or Zoom videoconferencing. Facilities Services staff should report in-person as normal.

Faculty teaching virtual classes should continue with those classes as planned.

All other employees should work virtually per previous arrangements by department.

Students can check the college's website, prescott.edu, or contact their instructors for class details. Watch the college's Facebook page for weather updates, facebook.com/prescottcollege.

Vaccination Station at Findlay Toyota Center on a 2-hour appointment delay

Spectrum Healthcare announced Sunday that because of the winter storm in the Prescott area there will be a two hour delay on COVID-19 vaccine appointments scheduled for Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at the Findlay Toyota Center only.

The adjusted schedule was made in an effort to keep residents safe.

See more at this link: https://www.dcourier.com/news/2021/jan/24/vaccination-station-findlay-toyota-center-operate-/

Email weather closure notices to editors@prescottaz.com or use this online form: https://www.dcourier.com/contact.