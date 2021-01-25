HUSD cancels school for Monday, Jan. 25

Due to the current winter storm, and predicted worsening weather, Humboldt Unified School District (HUSD) will cancel school for today, Monday, Jan. 25.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for our area. Significant snowfall in the area, combined with high winds, is expected to make travel very difficult and potentially dangerous as the day goes on.



"We will be watching this winter storm moving in over the next couple of days very closely, and will continue to make decisions with everyone’s safety in mind," HUSD said in a news release Monday morning. "We will be updating information as we receive it on our Facebook page, our websites and through district wide phone calls. Please make sure you like our Facebook page and that the front office of your student's school has the most updated contact information on file."

The HUSD Facebook page can be found at, facebook.com/Officialhumboldtunified.

The HUSD website is, humboldtunified.com.