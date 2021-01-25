OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Jan. 25
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Frigid temperatures expected after winter snowstorm hits Prescott
Mayor Mengarelli signs proclamation of emergency

Snow falls on Watson Lake in Prescott on Monday morning, Jan. 25, 2021. The City of Prescott was estimated to get anywhere from 12 to 18 inches of snow Monday, with the second storm in four days clearing out sometime Tuesday, Jan. 26. For weather updates, watch The Daily Courier and dCourier.com. (Karen Shaw/Courtesy)

By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: January 25, 2021 6:51 p.m.

With an estimated 12 to 18 inches of snow falling Monday, Jan. 25, the City of Prescott could see temperatures drop into the low teens Tuesday.

On Monday afternoon, Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli signed a proclamation of emergency, according to a news release.

Monday’s snowstorm was the second of its kind to hit the quad-city area in four days, with the first storm moving across the area Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 23 and 24, dropping 1 to 3 inches of snow, depending on the area.

But the second storm Monday brought with it wind gusts up to 33 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service, with daytime snow expected in the 6- to 10-inch range and potentially new snow accumulation after dark of 4 to 8 inches.

On Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service is calling for a 60% chance of snow showers that could bring up to an inch of snow with a high of 31 degrees. Tuesday’s low temperature is expected to be 13 degrees.

The National Weather Service is predicting a break in the storm Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and a high of 39 degrees.

PROCLAMATION

Monday’s proclamation of emergency, in accordance with ARS 26-311, allows the City of Prescott to seek reimbursement if and when a state or federal emergency or disaster declaration is made, according to a news release.

“Residents are urged to stay off the streets and avoid driving during this storm to allow emergency and public service vehicles to travel as freely as possible,” City of Prescott spokesperson John Heiney said in a statement.

photo

This Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, photo shows several of inches of snow already on the ground by noon in the backyard of Brian M. Bergner Jr., news/sports editor for The Daily Courier. Want to share your snow photos from Monday and this past weekend? Email the Courier at editors@prescottaz.com. (Irma Bergner/Courtesy)

For City of Prescott plowing updates, visit prescott-az.gov and click on “Snow Plowing Information.” For non-emergency snow-related questions pertaining to the City of Prescott, please call 928-777-1100.

TRASH

The City of Prescott Solid Waste Division was unable to complete normal trash and recycling collection operations for Monday, Jan. 25. The Solid Waste Division plans to resume both residential and commercial collection routes beginning 8 a.m. Tuesday or when road and weather conditions allow.

The Solid Waste Division will work the remainder of the week to catch up collection routes, this may include Saturday and Sunday, the city explained.

For more information please go to the city’s webpage www.prescott-az.gov, or call 928-777-1116.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

