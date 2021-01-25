Dangerous roads, winter weather will delay delivery of newspapers
Please be advised that due to today's winter storm, the Quad-city area is experiencing icy and snowy road conditions that will impact delivery of the printed Daily Courier.
"In the interest of everyone’s safety, we have chosen not to deliver a paper on Tuesday," said Jack Perkins, circulation director. "Daily Courier print edition subscribers will receive their Tuesday newspapers once the streets are drivable."
Some areas are currently impassible making delivery impossible, and other roadways pose a significant risk to delivery personnel.
Subscribers can read all the Tuesday edition news on dCourier.com, including the page-flip e-edition that replicates the printed paper.
Thank you for your patience and understanding as our carriers safely navigate treacherous road conditions.
