Arizona reports 5,321 new COVID-19 cases, Fry’s and Safeway on board with vaccines soon
384 new cases, 3 deaths reported over weekend in Yavapai County

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

Staff and AP report
Originally Published: January 25, 2021 1:06 p.m.

The latest numbers from Arizona health officials on Monday increase the state's totals to 727,895 cases and 12,239 known deaths since the pandemic began, up 5,321 cases overnight.

The number of cases and hospitalizations in Arizona are declining despite the state having the nation's worst infection rate.

The number of people hospitalized statewide for confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 fell to 4,229 on Sunday, the fewest since Dec. 26.

The number of ICU beds used by COVID-19 patients dipped slightly to 1,027.

Still, COVID-19 is on track to eclipse heart disease and cancer as the leading cause of death in the state.

One person in every 141 Arizona residents was diagnosed with the coronavirus over the past week.

Meanwhile, the state is ramping up its vaccination program by opening additional sites but, like other states, has had difficulty getting enough doses to meet demand.

Counties outside of Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, have expressed concern about getting short-changed.

Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ said the state is in line to get another estimated 169,000 doses of vaccine this week – half Pfizer, half Moderna, YCCHS explained in a news release Monday. But what’s really needed — and what Christ said she has asked for from federal officials — is another 300,000 on top of that, not just for this week but for weeks and weeks beyond that.

State Farm Stadium is currently giving out 6,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine daily but has the capacity to vaccinate 12-16,000 a day – and the same goes for the Phoenix Municipal Stadium – if the vaccine supply was available. The state-run operations are not diverting vaccines away from other counties. Each county is getting its weekly allocation based on the number of people in the group that is currently eligible to get vaccinated, a classification set up by occupation, health conditions and age.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) reported 384 new cases of COVID-19 and three more confirmed deaths over the weekend, according to a news release Monday, Jan. 25.

Since the start of the pandemic, the county has tested 92,425 residents with 16,174 positive cases, 6,444 recovered and 346 deaths.

YRMC West has 53 COVID-19 patients, YRMC East is caring for 25 patients. VVMC in Cottonwood reports 19 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Prescott VA reports six COVID-19 patients.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight or since the county's last report. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

VACCINE POINTS OF DISPENSING (POD) UPDATE

PRESCOTT GATEWAY MALL

YRMC is scheduling vaccine appointments as they become available at the Prescott Gateway Mall POD in the former Sears building, east doors, 3400 Gateway Blvd for Phase 1A and Phase 1B residents only.

Appointments must be scheduled using the link below and will be open for scheduling until all slots are full. Second doses will be scheduled when you schedule your first dose, click the "2nd dose" link from the confirmation page when scheduling.

The YRMC POD appointment link is https://calendly.com/yrmc-covid-vaccine-east/yrmc-covid-vaccine-clinic-jan-28-31.

Qualified residents should monitor the scheduling link to locate slots as new appointments became available. Appointments are required.

FINDLAY TOYOTA CENTER POD

Appointments for Spectrum Healthcare’s “Vaccination Station” at Findlay Toyota in Prescott Valley and the POD in Cottonwood appointment are filled for next week, and appointments are still paused, YCCHS said in the release. Once vaccine supply for the following weeks are assessed, appointment slots will reopen.

The POD in Cottonwood has changed location to Verde Valley Christian Church 406 S 6th Street.

"Please realize appointments fill up quickly, so check back on a regular basis," YCCHS said.

WEATHER CANCELLATION

Due to weather conditions, Vaccination Station has been canceled for Tuesday, Jan. 26, in Prescott Valley only. If you had a scheduled appointment time to receive the Moderna vaccine, your appointment will automatically be moved to next Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Visit www.spectrumhg.org for more information.

PHARMACY VACCINE AVAILABILITY

Fry’s and Safeway should be on board with allocations of vaccine this week. Two Safeway locations are now active.

Sign up for a pharmacy appointment as they become available online at, https://mhealthcheckin.com/covidvaccine.

Once on the page, click the link on the left rail labeled, "COVID-19 Vaccination," then click "General Public." Then enter your zip code and follow the instructions.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information: https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103.

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home.

