Vaccination Station at Findlay Toyota Center to operate on a 2-hour appointment delay Monday, Jan. 25

Spectrum Healthcare announced Sunday that because of the winter storm in the Prescott area there will be a two hour delay on COVID-19 vaccine appointments scheduled for Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at the Findlay Toyota Center only.

The adjusted schedule was made in an effort to keep residents safe.

"If you cannot make your scheduled appointment time to receive the Moderna vaccine, your appointment will automatically be moved to the same day the following week," Spectrum Healthcare stated in a news release Sunday, Jan. 24. "If you can come later in the day, your appointment will be available...Volunteers should plan to arrive as scheduled."

Visit www.spectrumhg.com for more information.

IF YOU CAN'T MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT

Spectrum Healthcare, along with several local partners, have been actively planning to hold Vaccination Station but heavy snowfall in the forecast has organizers adjusting their plans.

“Unfortunately, the weather has caused some concerns and we feel a delay is the answer. We’re hoping this will allow the roads to be clear so everyone can arrive here safely,” stated April Rhodes CEO of Spectrum Healthcare.

If you wish to cancel your appointment altogether you can do so by emailing info@spectrumhg.org, and in the subject line please put "CANCEL" and include your name and date of birth. Please do not call. Participants will receive an email confirmation of the new date if they do not cancel and do not show. People who cannot make their scheduled appointment the week of Jan. 25 through 29 due to snow will automatically be moved to the same day the following week.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we navigate through this unusual situation. We love the moisture we’re getting right now, but the timing couldn’t be worse. We’re continuously monitoring the weather and will give any further updates as needed,” Rhodes stated late Sunday afternoon.

Organizers advise people to monitor the evolving weather situation and check road conditions online at: https://az511.gov.

To date, approximately 15,000 people are scheduled for their free vaccination through Spectrum Healthcare. New appointments will be added when the state confirms additional vaccines are available.

VACCINATION STATION LOCATIONS

The Vaccination Stations are being set up in four locations in Yavapai County:

• Findlay Toyota Center: 3201 N. Main Street • Prescott Valley

• Arizona Dermatology Group: 3001 N. Main Street, Ste 1E • Prescott Valley

• Spectrum Healthcare: 8 E. Cottonwood Street • Cottonwood

• Verde Valley Christian Church: 406 S. 6th Street • Cottonwood

No walk-ins will be allowed at this time.

Please note, for scheduled patients in Cottonwood, a location change has occurred in the Cottonwood area. Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. the location is now in the Verde Valley Christian Church at 406 S. 6th Street. Saturday and Sunday will continue at the Spectrum location at 8 Cottonwood Street. Signage and attendants will redirect people to this new location, which is just down the street and allows for more people.

Information provided by Spectrum Healthcare.