Obituary: Vernon Johnson

Vernon Johnson, age 91, surrounded by the love of his family, passed away at home in Prescott Valley, Arizona, on Dec. 31, 2020. Vern was born in Rigby, Idaho, in 1929. A graduate of Arco High School, he began his college career in Engineering at Idaho State in Pocatello.

In 1950, he and his buddies enlisted in the Korean War. Honorably discharged as a United State Air Force Staff Sergeant after four years of service, he completed his Bachelor’s Degree in International Economics at Mexico City College. Vern completed post graduate work in Labor Economics at the University of California, Berkeley, before beginning his professional career in 1957 with Chrysler Motors Corporation in Burlingame, California, as Regional Distribution Manager of the Plymouth Division, San Francisco Region.

In 1961, an opportunity presented itself that changed the trajectory of his entire career, Assistant General Manager for the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Moran, Wyoming, and for the next 16 years, Vern’s resort management and development career for Rockresorts, Inc., New York, New York, flourished.

The early ’60s was life changing personally as well when he met Kathee Kerr in San Francisco through mutual friends. Vern and Kathee wed in May 1964 in Sausalito, California, in an intimate ceremony overlooking the Pacific Ocean witnessed by family and close friends to begin 56 years building a life and family together.

Vern’s promotions with Rockresorts came frequently and also included three years as Vice President and General Manager for the luxury Little Dix Bay Resort, Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands; two years as Vice President – Development in New York, New York; and seven years back at the Grand Teton Lodge Company, this time as Executive Vice President and General Manager.

During these exciting moves crisscrossing the United States and Caribbean, Vern and Kathee began and grew their family. Their daughter, Jennifer, was born in 1966 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and son, Scott, in San Francisco, California, in 1971.

In 1977, Vern accepted the position of President and Chief Operating Office of Mt. Mansfield Company, Inc., in Stowe, Vermont, the “Ski Capital of the East,” and at 42 years old learned how to ski before departing Jackson Hole, Wyoming. In addition to operating the ski resort, he ran the Stowe Country Club, two inns, and lead residential and commercial real estate development for 3,500 acres of property.

In 1982, Vern became the Vice President and Chief Executive Officer for Amway Properties, Inc., in Grand Rapids, Michigan, which owned and operated the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel and the Peter Island Resort & Spa, British Virgin Islands. While in Michigan, Vern also served as Director of the Greater Grand Rapids Convention Bureau, the Grand Rapids Downtown Development Authority, and Michigan Lodging Association.

He was also a member of the Rotary and Economic clubs of Grand Rapids and an honorary member of the San Francisco Wine and Food Society.

Before retiring in Prescott, Arizona, in 1995, from a rewarding and successful career in the hotel and restaurant business, Vern and Kathee returned to Jackson, Wyoming, in 1986 where he contributed his years of resort operations and development expertise to expand Spring Creek Ranch, which boasted a luxury hotel, restaurants, condominiums, and custom homesites with one-of-a-kind views of the Grand Teton Mountain Range.

In retirement, Vern was an active member of the Prescott community volunteering for the National Conservancy, small business mentor for Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE) Association, and member of the Yavapai Symphony Board. Retirement also offered Vern and Kathee the time to travel far and wide, including trips to Africa, Asia, Italy, Bulgaria, and Central and South America. He enjoyed hiking, the arts, and especially regaling friends and family with stories of his remarkable life’s experiences and adventures over a favorite bottle of wine.

Vern is survived by his loving wife, Kathee Johnson; daughter, Jennifer (Jeff Druckman) Johnson; son, Scott (Veneta) Johnson; granddaughter, Adeline Druckman; step-granddaughter, Kelsey (Anton) Becker; and great grandson, Miles; step-grandson, Dustin Druckman; favorite in-laws, Nancy and Ted Horstmann; his niece and nephews, and many beloved friends who have become family.

In keeping with Vern’s wishes there will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Vern’s memory to a charity close to your heart.

