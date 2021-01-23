Obituary: Lynne Suzanne (Loeffler) Hassing

Lynne was born in Chestnut Hill and raised in Southeastern Pennsylvania. Loving wife of Wayne Hassing of Prescott Valley, Arizona, she is survived by him; and her siblings, brother, Stephen (and Deborah) Loeffler, and brother, Robert (and Tamara) Loeffler, who reside in Southern California.

Born in the middle of World War II, Lynne and her mother, Peggy, endured the wounding and capture of husband and dad, Bud Loeffler, until he was liberated from a German Prisoner of War camp in 1945. After graduation from Tower Hill High School in Wilmington, Delaware, Lynne attended Penn State University earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in English in 1964. Life then took her on a whirlwind tour as a reservation agent for Northeast Airlines in Boston and Delta Airlines in Los Angeles. She loved her British roadsters: a red Triumph Spitfire, and the white Jensen-Healey convertible that she drove around Prescott with top down and hair flying.

After meeting Wayne in California, they were married in Palos Verdes in September 1976. Following time in San Diego, Jackson, Minnesota, and Phoenix, Lynne and Wayne fell in love with Prescott and the Valley and moved here in 2001. An avid artist in many media from watercolors and pastels to beading, Lynne was active in the Mountain Artists Guild and High Desert Bead Society of Prescott. In addition to years of volunteering on their homeowners association, Lynne served for eight years on the Board of Directors of Miss Kitty’s Cat House, where she also spent time each week caring for rescued cats and kittens. An avid chef, Lynne went beyond her Hungarian/German/English heritage to also become a superb Mandarin and Sichuan wok artist. She entertained beautifully!

All who knew and loved Lynne, including Wayne’s son, Jon Poling of Saint Louis Park, Minnesota, and daughters, Susie Hassing of Haltom, Texas, Julie Place of Memphis, Tennessee, and Holly Fitzpatrick of Grand Saline, Texas, benefited from her strong mentorship and sincere concern for their happiness. Lynne was also very close to, loved and deeply admired by her niece, Lauren (and Jamie) Baxter and nephew, Chris (and Abbie) Loeffler of Scottsdale. She is sorely missed by everyone who knew her engaging smile, voracious laugh and caring soul.

Lynne passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, her beloved cats, and hundreds of birds enjoying feeders just outside her windows. Until we meet again, we love and miss you, Lynne. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Lynne’s name to Miss Kitty’s Cat House, 302 N. Alarcon St., Prescott, AZ 86301.

Information provided by the survivors.