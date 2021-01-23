Obituary: In Loving Memory of Sandra J. Hollenshead

Every once in a while, God sends angels to live among us to help us navigate a difficult world and look beyond our own circumstances. Anyone who met her knew Sandy was incredibly special. She had a way of making every person she met feel important, heard, and cared for. A more loving, courageous, genuine, loyal and sincere woman there has never been. And she was the mother and grandmother every child deserves.

Those of us privileged to know her are fortunate indeed… she made us better. She showed us a better way to live and love.

Information provided by the family.