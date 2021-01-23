Obituary: In Loving Memory of Sandra J. Hollenshead
September 21, 1958 — January 1, 2021
Every once in a while, God sends angels to live among us to help us navigate a difficult world and look beyond our own circumstances. Anyone who met her knew Sandy was incredibly special. She had a way of making every person she met feel important, heard, and cared for. A more loving, courageous, genuine, loyal and sincere woman there has never been. And she was the mother and grandmother every child deserves.
Those of us privileged to know her are fortunate indeed… she made us better. She showed us a better way to live and love.
Information provided by the family.
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 16, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 17, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 17, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 19, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 16, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 19, 2021
- COVID-19 vaccination Points of Dispensing (POD) locations, dates announced for Yavapai County
- Prescott-area COVID-19 vaccination venues to open this week, starting with former Sears building
- Expect at least 12 inches of snow in Prescott area, Weather Service says
- Appointments filling up fast at Yavapai County vaccine POD locations
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 24, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 11, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 27, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 12, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 24, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 29, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 16, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: