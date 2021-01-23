Obituary: Connie Lynne Stahl

Connie Lynne Stahl, age 56, passed away Jan. 18, 2021, after battling brain cancer. She died peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

Having grown up in Wichita, Kansas, Connie moved to Colorado where she worked as a ski instructor and met her husband, Ed Stahl. They moved to Prescott in 1987 and built custom homes in the Prescott area for 33 years. Connie was the owner of R.E.S. Contracting and helped more than 170 families build their dream home. Trained in accounting, Connie’s love for details ensured the homeowners’ wishes were always at the top of the list.

She is survived by her husband, Ed Stahl; her daughter, Sabra Stahl Royer (Michael Royer) of Portland, Oregon; her son, Trevor Stahl of Prescott, Arizona; and her grandchildren, Julia and Jack Royer.

A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Connie’s guestbook and share a memory with the family. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the Yavapai County Food Bank.

