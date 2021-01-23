Obituary: Billie Ray Ford

Billie Ray Ford was born Dec. 27 1942, to Noah Orville and Ruby Rue (Upchurch) Ford in Humphrey, Arkansas. He moved to Prescott, Arizona, in 1955 and, except for his time in the Air Force, remained in the Prescott area for most of his life.

Bill passed on to his eternal reward on Jan. 6, 2021. Preceded in death by brothers, Charles and Danny; and his son, Joseph; he is survived by his wife of 41 years, Patricia Ford; sister, Vandalyah Rhodes; four children, Andrew, Kevin and Robert Ford and Sherry Herring; 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Information provided by the survivors.