Obituary: Alex Espinoza

Alex Espinoza, 72, passed away on Jan. 4, 2021. He was born May 5, 1948, in Mexicali, Mexico. He became a citizen of the U.S. in 1992.

He is survived by his wife, Marcia; son, Alexander (wife, Keely); daughter, Carmen (husband, Dan, and four grandchildren, Xander, Austin, Zach and Sedona).

We will miss him and love him forever.

