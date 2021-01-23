COVID-19 vaccination site to open in Prescott Valley arena; state adds 7,316 cases, 169 deaths to total

The multipurpose arena in Prescott Valley will be the latest large venue in Arizona to become a COVID-19 vaccination site.

Spectrum Healthcare on Monday, Jan. 25, will open an appointment-only setup called “Vaccination Station" inside Findlay Toyota Center, a 5,100-seat facility that has hosted events including professional basketball games, rodeos, concerts and ice shows.

Spectrum, in a partnership with Yavapai County and other organizations, plans to administer shots to between 500 and 1,000 people daily, seven days a week, depending on adequate vaccine support and staffing.

Several venues in Arizona's two large metro areas, located in desert regions where the winters are milder than in the Prescott area, are either already in use or planned as drive-thru vaccination sites.

The state on Jan. 11 opened a 24/7 vaccination site blanketing a large parking lot next to State Farm Stadium in Glendale and plans to open a second state-run site at Phoenix Municipal Stadium near the Phoenix-Tempe line on Feb. 1. Pima County earlier this month opened a drive-thru vaccination site in Tucson at Kino Sports Complex, a venue that formerly hosted Major League Baseball spring training games among other events and competitions.

BY THE NUMBERS

Arizona on Saturday, Jan. 23, reported 7,316 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 169 deaths, increasing the state's pandemic totals to 715,357 cases and 12,170 deaths.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

LOCALLY

Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) has created a dedicated online form for adults 65 and older to sign up to receive their COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Once the form is completed, residents will be contacted for an appointment at one of YCCHS’s clinics in Prescott Valley, Prescott or Cottonwood. YCCHS staff will call to schedule your appointment.

The clinic sign-up form for adults 65 and older can be found online at, https://form.jotform.com/210206703849049. Note that this new link has been updated to serve as a dedicated form for residents 65 and older. The original link provided by YCCHS was serving a dual purpose for workplace and agency sign-up.

Once you have filled out the form, and as appointments are available, a YCCHS Vaccine Coordinator will contact you regarding vaccination opportunities based on the CDC advised priority groups timeline and vaccine availability.

The 65+ form can also be found on the YCCHS COVID-19 Vaccine Information page at https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine. The link is a boxed button below the Vaccine Status Phase chart on the right side of the page labeled, “AGE 65+ AND PROVIDERS.”

SPECTRUM POD UPDATE

Appointments for the Spectrum Healthcare PODs at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley and in Cottonwood are currently on hold. Until Spectrum Healthcare receives further commitments of vaccine, they have paused their online appointment portal at spectrumhg.org/vaccine. Anyone who already has a confirmed appointment will receive the vaccine as scheduled.

"How much vaccine they receive next week will determine when they can reopen the appointments," YCCHS explained.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information: https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103.

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home.