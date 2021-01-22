Updated county vaccine sign-up form link for adults 65 and older

Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) has created a dedicated online form for adults 65 and older to sign up to receive their COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Once the form is completed, residents will be contacted for an appointment at one of YCCHS’s clinics in Prescott Valley, Prescott or Cottonwood. YCCHS staff will call to schedule your appointment.

The clinic sign-up form for adults 65 and older can be found online at, https://form.jotform.com/210206703849049.

Note that this new link above has been updated to serve as a dedicated form for residents age 65 and up. The original link provided by YCCHS was serving a dual purpose for workplace and agency sign-up.

Once you have filled out the form, and as appointments are available, a YCCHS Vaccine Coordinator will contact you regarding vaccination opportunities based on the CDC advised priority groups timeline and vaccine availability.

The 65+ form can also be found on the YCCHS COVID-19 Vaccine Information page at https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine. The link is a boxed button below the Vaccine Status Phase chart on the right side of the page labeled, “AGE 65+ AND PROVIDERS.”

SPECTRUM POD UPDATE

Appointments for the Spectrum Healthcare PODs at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley and in Cottonwood are currently on hold. Until Spectrum Healthcare receives further commitments of vaccine, they have paused their online appointment portal at spectrumhg.org/vaccine. Anyone who already has a confirmed appointment will receive the vaccine as scheduled.

"How much vaccine they receive next week will determine when they can reopen the appointments," YCCHS explained.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.