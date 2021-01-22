Spectrum puts pause on new COVID appointments to be sure enough vaccine available

Spectrum Healthcare, the local non-profit healthcare organization administering the Moderna vaccine in Yavapai County, announced late Thursday, Jan. 21, that new appointments for receiving the vaccine are currently on hold, according to a news release.

Until Spectrum Healthcare receives further commitments of vaccine, they have paused their online appointment portal.

Anyone who already has a confirmed appointment will receive the vaccine as scheduled, they assured.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we set-up the vaccination stations across Yavapai County. Although there have been some temporary issues with our website being overwhelmed with requests, those issues are easily addressed. Our main concern is securing more doses of vaccine to meet the needs of our county. Until those doses have been secured, we have had to temporarily suspend scheduling any new vaccination appointments,” said April Rhodes, CEO of Spectrum Healthcare.

Yavapai County Community Health Services reiterated that "Spectrum says once they assess how much vaccine they receive next week will determine when they can reopen the appointments. They are just on 'pause' for right now," regarding new appointments.

Rhodes added, “Our priority is to vaccinate our healthcare professionals, teachers, essential frontline workers and people over 65. How fast we are able to accomplish this will depend upon our vaccine allocations from the state and federal government. To date, approximately 15,000 people are scheduled for their vaccination.”

The vaccination stations are being set-up in four locations:

Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St., Prescott Valley

Arizona Dermatology Group, 3001 N. Main St., Suite 1E, Prescott Valley

Spectrum Healthcare, 8 E. Cottonwood St., Cottonwood

Verde Valley Christian Church, 406 S. 6th St., Cottonwood

No walk-ins will be allowed at this time, the news release stated.

Please note for scheduled patients in Cottonwood: A location change has occurred in the Cottonwood area. Monday through Friday from 8am to 4pm the location is now in the Verde Valley Christian Church at 406 S. 6th St. Saturday and Sunday will continue at the Spectrum location at 8 Cottonwood St. Signage and attendants will redirect people to this new location, which is just down the street and allows for more people.