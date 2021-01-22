Arizona pandemic toll tops 12,000 deaths, over 700,000 cases

Arizona, a COVID-19 hot spot with the worst diagnosis rate among U.S. states, on Friday reported that its pandemic death toll now exceeds 12,000 and that the number of known cases has topped 700,000 since the coronavirus outbreak began.

The Department of Health Services reported 8,099 additional known cases and 229 additional deaths, increasing the state's pandemic totals to 708,041 cases and 12,001 deaths.

The current surge has crowded hospitals statewide, particularly after the winter holidays. But the numbers of additional reported cases and of people hospitalized for COVD-19 have dropped recently. Arizona was also a hot spot during last summer's surge.

Arizona is ramping up its vaccination program by opening additional sites but, like other states, has had difficulty get enough doses to meet demand.

There were 4,495 COVID-19 patients occupying Arizona inpatient hospital beds as of Thursday, down from the pandemic record of 5,082 on Jan. 11, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.

One person in every 141 Arizona residents was diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past week.

The number of infections is thought to be higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University and The COVID Tracking Project, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona declined over the past two weeks, dropping from 9,198 new cases per day on Jan. 7 to 7,271.7 new cases per day on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the state's seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Arizona continued to increase, rising from 125.3 per day on Jan. 7 to 153 on Thursday.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) reported 174 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, according to a news release Friday, Jan. 22.

Since the start of the pandemic, the county has tested 92,425 residents with 15,790 positive cases, 6,444 recovered, and 343 deaths.

YRMC West has 58 COVID-19 patients, YRMC East is caring for 18 patients. VVMC in Cottonwood reports 22 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Prescott VA reports six COVID-19 patients.

VACCINE POD UPDATE

According to YCCHS, YRMC 2nd vaccine appointments cannot be made at this time.

Appointments for Spectrum Healthcare’s “Vaccination Station” at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley and the POD in Cottonwood are filled for next week, and appointments are now paused. Once vaccine supply for the following weeks are assessed, appointment slots will likely reopen. The POD in Cottonwood has changed location to Verde Valley Christian Church 406 S 6th Street.

Correction from Yesterday of the 26 provider locations who are trained and authorized to provide vaccine, only half have been allocated vaccine. "Please do not call your provider," YCCHS said in the release. "Fry’s and Safeway should be on board with allocations of vaccine next week, registration links should be activated by next week.

Links to register are on the YCCHS Vaccine Information Page at www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

"Despite the influx of vaccine into our County, COVID-19 is still here with an average of 200 cases a day, and the number of deaths increasing daily," YCCHS explained. "ADHS updated the Community Spread dashboard for the two weeks ending Jan. 3, indicating that cases have increased to 623 per 100,000, percent positivity decreasing to 24.1%, and hospitalization visits for COVID-like illnesses decreasing from 23.8% to 22%."

Health officials reminded residents that is important to continue the mitigation measures to protect each other by wearing masks in public places, physical distancing and washing hands often.

YCCHS buildings are not open for walk-in assistance due to COVID mitigation measures. The COVID-19 Emergency Phone Bank is closed on the weekends, but you can call 2-1-1 for information.

