Season Preview Capsule: 2020-21 Prescott wrestling
Prep Wrestling
2020-2021 Prescott Wrestling
Conference: Division III
Region: Section I
2019-20 Playoffs: Finished 19th at the Division III state championships with 42 total points; 132 lbs.-Colton Tomitz defeats Ty Moreno (Dec 6-0) in round one, Gerritson (fall, 4:00) in round two, loses to Howard (fall, 3:44) in round three;
Coach: Cody Collett (1st season)
2020-21 Badgers Schedule:
Date Opponent Time
1/20 at Peoria* W, 39-30
1/23 at Mingus 4 p.m.
1/26 at Chino Valley* 4 p.m.
1/29 Coconino 3 p.m.
1/30 Joseph City 3 p.m.
2/5 Deer Valley* 3 p.m.
2/10 Peoria* 3 p.m.
2/12 at Payson 5 p.m.
2/17 at Bradshaw Mtn.* 4 p.m.
2/23 Mayer 3 p.m.
2/26 Camp Verde 3 p.m.
TBA Div. III State Invite TBA
* Section I Match
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 16, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 15, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 17, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 17, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 19, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 15, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 16, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 19, 2021
- Stimulus checks arriving in form of EIP cards
- COVID-19 vaccination Points of Dispensing (POD) locations, dates announced for Yavapai County
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 24, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 27, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 12, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 24, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 11, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 25, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: