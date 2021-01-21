Season Preview Capsule: 2020-21 Prescott wrestling

2020-2021 Prescott Wrestling

Conference: Division III

Region: Section I

2019-20 Playoffs: Finished 19th at the Division III state championships with 42 total points; 132 lbs.-Colton Tomitz defeats Ty Moreno (Dec 6-0) in round one, Gerritson (fall, 4:00) in round two, loses to Howard (fall, 3:44) in round three;

Coach: Cody Collett (1st season)

2020-21 Badgers Schedule:

Date Opponent Time

1/20 at Peoria* W, 39-30

1/23 at Mingus 4 p.m.

1/26 at Chino Valley* 4 p.m.

1/29 Coconino 3 p.m.

1/30 Joseph City 3 p.m.

2/5 Deer Valley* 3 p.m.

2/10 Peoria* 3 p.m.

2/12 at Payson 5 p.m.

2/17 at Bradshaw Mtn.* 4 p.m.

2/23 Mayer 3 p.m.

2/26 Camp Verde 3 p.m.

TBA Div. III State Invite TBA

* Section I Match